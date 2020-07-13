The eyes have it: Sophie wears Sisley Phyto-Teint Ultra Éclat oil-free foundation in N°0+ Vanilla, DiorShow waterproof eyeliner in Matte Brown, Dior DiorShow brow styler in Universal Dark Brown and Dior Lip Glow lip balm in Pink [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F2076873d-b929-4988-9e84-307763800a8f.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nThe eyes have it: Sophie wears Sisley Phyto-Teint Ultra Éclat oil-free\nfoundation in N°0+ Vanilla, DiorShow waterproof eyeliner in Matte Brown, Dior\nDiorShow brow styler in Universal Dark Brown and Dior Lip Glow lip balm in Pink\n© Antoine HarintheGlow on: a wet-look aesthetic accompanies the rise of the new natural look. Sophie wears Sisley Phyto-Teint Ultra Éclat oil-free foundation in N°0+ Vanilla, Gucci Poudre de Beauté Mat Natural face powder no. 4, Gucci Éclat De Beauté Effet Lumière multi-use gel gloss and Dior Lip Glow lip balm in Pink [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fe36e518c-bc97-4f8d-badf-1a7a1c3d4de9.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nGlow on: a wet-look aesthetic accompanies the rise of the new natural look.\nSophie wears Sisley Phyto-Teint Ultra Éclat oil-free foundation in N°0+ Vanilla,\nGucci Poudre de Beauté Mat Natural face powder no. 4, Gucci Éclat De Beauté\nEffet Lumière multi-use gel gloss and Dior Lip Glow lip balm in Pink © Antoine\nHarintheGlamour girl: many brands insist that post-pandemic make-up will become more experimental. Sophie wears Dior DiorShow On Stage waterproof liquid eyeliner in Matte Pink, Dior Color Games eyeshadow palette in Dive and Dior DiorShow brow styler in Universal Dark Brown [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F4b1f16bc-7154-413c-8998-8dbbff273b23.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nGlamour girl: many brands insist that post-pandemic make-up will become more\nexperimental. Sophie wears Dior DiorShow On Stage waterproof liquid eyeliner in\nMatte Pink, Dior Color Games eyeshadow palette in Dive and Dior DiorShow brow\nstyler in Universal Dark Brown © Antoine HarintheBronzed medal: faking a sun-kissed appearance has become more relevant than ever. Sophie wears Chanel Les Beiges Sheer Healthy Glow highlighting fluid in Pearly Glow, Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow illuminating powder in Sand, Chanel Les 4 Ombres multi-effect Quadra eyeshadow palette in Warm Memories, Chanel Baume Essentiel multi-use glow stick in Golden Light and Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow lip balm in Warm [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F8583eedd-8dc4-446d-993b-c2b79f5f2b65.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nBronzed medal: faking a sun-kissed appearance has become more relevant than\never. Sophie wears Chanel Les Beiges Sheer Healthy Glow highlighting fluid in\nPearly Glow, Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow illuminating powder in Sand, Chanel\nLes 4 Ombres multi-effect Quadra eyeshadow palette in Warm Memories, Chanel\nBaume Essentiel multi-use glow stick in Golden Light and Chanel Les Beiges\nHealthy Glow lip balm in Warm © Antoine HarintheSuper natural: lockdown has led to a streamlining of routines and a more at-home make-up look. Sophie wears wears Kjaer Weis cream foundation in Lightness and Dior DiorShow brow styler in universal dark brown [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fedaa1460-4627-4d5a-a8d4-3fc5f9a9bbe0.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nSuper natural: lockdown has led to a streamlining of routines and a more at-home\nmake-up look. Sophie wears wears Kjaer Weis cream foundation in Lightness and\nDior DiorShow brow styler in universal dark brown © Antoine HarintheSophie wears Rouge Hermès lipstick in Corail Flamingo satin [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fdf9df81b-7028-44e9-bc23-bf18f82cd9ce.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nSophie wears Rouge Hermès lipstick in Corail Flamingo satin © Antoine Harinthe