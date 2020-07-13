Photography by Antoine Harinthe. Model and styling by Sophie Martynova

Print this page
The eyes have it: Sophie wears Sisley Phyto-Teint Ultra Éclat oil-free foundation in N°0+ Vanilla, DiorShow waterproof eyeliner in Matte Brown, Dior DiorShow brow styler in Universal Dark Brown and Dior Lip Glow lip balm in Pink
The eyes have it: Sophie wears Sisley Phyto-Teint Ultra Éclat oil-free foundation in N°0+ Vanilla, DiorShow waterproof eyeliner in Matte Brown, Dior DiorShow brow styler in Universal Dark Brown and Dior Lip Glow lip balm in Pink © Antoine Harinthe
Glow on: a wet-look aesthetic accompanies the rise of the new natural look. Sophie wears Sisley Phyto-Teint Ultra Éclat oil-free foundation in N°0+ Vanilla, Gucci Poudre de Beauté Mat Natural face powder no. 4, Gucci Éclat De Beauté Effet Lumière multi-use gel gloss and Dior Lip Glow lip balm in Pink
Glow on: a wet-look aesthetic accompanies the rise of the new natural look. Sophie wears Sisley Phyto-Teint Ultra Éclat oil-free foundation in N°0+ Vanilla, Gucci Poudre de Beauté Mat Natural face powder no. 4, Gucci Éclat De Beauté Effet Lumière multi-use gel gloss and Dior Lip Glow lip balm in Pink © Antoine Harinthe
Glamour girl: many brands insist that post-pandemic make-up will become more experimental. Sophie wears Dior DiorShow On Stage waterproof liquid eyeliner in Matte Pink, Dior Color Games eyeshadow palette in Dive and Dior DiorShow brow styler in Universal Dark Brown
Glamour girl: many brands insist that post-pandemic make-up will become more experimental. Sophie wears Dior DiorShow On Stage waterproof liquid eyeliner in Matte Pink, Dior Color Games eyeshadow palette in Dive and Dior DiorShow brow styler in Universal Dark Brown © Antoine Harinthe
Bronzed medal: faking a sun-kissed appearance has become more relevant than ever. Sophie wears Chanel Les Beiges Sheer Healthy Glow highlighting fluid in Pearly Glow, Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow illuminating powder in Sand, Chanel Les 4 Ombres multi-effect Quadra eyeshadow palette in Warm Memories, Chanel Baume Essentiel multi-use glow stick in Golden Light and Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow lip balm in Warm
Bronzed medal: faking a sun-kissed appearance has become more relevant than ever. Sophie wears Chanel Les Beiges Sheer Healthy Glow highlighting fluid in Pearly Glow, Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow illuminating powder in Sand, Chanel Les 4 Ombres multi-effect Quadra eyeshadow palette in Warm Memories, Chanel Baume Essentiel multi-use glow stick in Golden Light and Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow lip balm in Warm © Antoine Harinthe
Super natural: lockdown has led to a streamlining of routines and a more at-home make-up look. Sophie wears wears Kjaer Weis cream foundation in Lightness and Dior DiorShow brow styler in universal dark brown
Super natural: lockdown has led to a streamlining of routines and a more at-home make-up look. Sophie wears wears Kjaer Weis cream foundation in Lightness and Dior DiorShow brow styler in universal dark brown © Antoine Harinthe
Sophie wears Rouge Hermès lipstick in Corail Flamingo satin
Sophie wears Rouge Hermès lipstick in Corail Flamingo satin © Antoine Harinthe

Get alerts on Beauty when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article