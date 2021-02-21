US states continued to report declining new coronavirus cases, hospital admissions and deaths at the weekend.

Data indicate the country identified about 72,000 new cases on Saturday, after 75,000-plus on Friday, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

There were 58,222 people in hospital, according to Saturday’s data, compared to 59,882 the previous day.

Deaths totalled 2,477 on Friday and 2,074 on Saturday. “Vaccines are finally showing up in the data with dramatic declines in deaths from long-term-care facilities,” a CTP analysis said.

States reported 1.3m tests on Saturday and 1.9m on Friday.

“The seven-day average for Covid-19 tests is moving in the wrong direction,” CTP said. “Tests are down 16.7 per cent from last week.”

Data from Texas are “wobbly”, it added, given the week of severe weather that cut power to millions of residents.

“Texas numbers could be erratic for some time because of the storms and power outages,” CTP said. “We recommend keeping an eye on hospitalisations as the sturdiest metric there.”