TP ICAP, the interdealer broker, is assessing whether to overhaul its controversial incentive scheme for senior executives following the sacking of former chief John Phizackerley.

The London-based group is considering an alternative bonus plan for its new chief executive, Nicolas Breteau, and other senior managers, according to two people briefed on the plans, as it tries to put months of executive turmoil behind it.

Tensions at TP ICAP became public in July when it removed Mr Phizackerley, the former Lehman Brothers banker, and issued a profits warning, saying it would not meet an ambitious cost savings targets.

Mr Phizackerley was dismissed by departing chairman Rupert Robson amid deteriorating relations between the two over the viability of the incentive scheme, designed to ensure the company got maximum value from its £1.3bn acquisition of rival broker ICAP.

Mr Phizackerley argued the targets on which the payouts were based were not feasible and therefore the scheme would pay out relatively little.

The ICAP deal in late 2016 was the largest ever for Tullett Prebon, and doubled the number of brokers it employed to more than 3,000. It left the broker needing to consolidate jobs, office space and duplicate IT systems.

But it also faced higher compliance costs to meet new Mifid II markets rules, and spending on preparations for Brexit. TP ICAP had to abandon the £100m cost savings targets in July and its shares slumped 40 per cent.

Executive pay will be the first priority of Lorraine Trainer, who begins as the new head of TP ICAP’s remuneration committee early next year. The incentive scheme initially covered 20 executives and was approved by almost 90 per cent of shareholders. It is based on executives increasing TP ICAP’s share price, dividends and earnings per share over a three-year period to 2019.

In return for a lower base salary, executives work for a higher bonus payout. The total amount on offer is £60m, with a quarter of the total going to the chief executive. That would make Mr Breteau and new finance director Robin Stewart — appointed on the same day — in line for the award.

The broker has yet to publicly confirm that both men will be on the same package. It has also yet to announce a final settlement with Mr Phizackerley. A revised incentive package would have to be approved by shareholders.

“In the normal course of business the remuneration committee looks at all aspects of executive pay,” TP ICAP said in a statement. “Any proposed changes would be made in consultation with shareholders and disclosed in the remuneration report in our annual report and accounts.”

It comes as TP ICAP is set to announce a successor in coming weeks to Mr Robson, who has been chairman for the past five years. Amid the turmoil of recent months, many senior brokers and executives have departed, with some going to rival BGC Partners.

Earnings at TP ICAP are also likely to be affected next year by more Mifid II rules that will push more trading of swaps and bonds on to cheaper, transparent electronic venues. The company’s brokers charge different commissions for customers when negotiating deals in energy, commodities and interest rate derivatives markets.

Mr Breteau has already said he would use new performance targets for his key brokers as the ones that TP ICAP used could result in slower growth or loss of revenues.