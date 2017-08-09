Steady pressure beats hot talk on North Korea

The danger posed by North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme has ramped up faster than anyone predicted, demonstrated by its test of an intercontinental ballistic missile last month. An assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency suggesting that the hermit kingdom has successfully miniaturised a nuclear warhead is equally frightening. The regime of Kim Jong Un poses a deadly serious and increasing threat to the security of its neighbours, the US and the world.

US president Donald Trump has responded in recent days with rhetoric of almost unprecedented aggressiveness. “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States — they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” he said. The words seem to deliberately echo President Harry Truman’s comments on the eve of the Nagasaki bombing, promising “ruin from the air, the like of which has never been on this earth”.

There is a risk that the US, North Korea or both will fall into a credibility trap — if one side promises reprisals for further provocation by the other, failing to follow through creates the appearance of weakness

Pyongyang responded that it was “examining . . . a plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam” — a US territory and home to a US military base. Mr Trump, in turn, sent tweets describing the power of the US nuclear arsenal, and retweeted a news story about the readiness of US forces in Guam for a “fight tonight”.

The best possible justification for the escalating rhetoric is that it would bring the North Koreans to the negotiating table, something more measured approaches have failed to do. Secretary of state Rex Tillerson summed up this view: “the president . . . is sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jong Un would understand, because he doesn’t seem to understand diplomatic language”.

If this is indeed the president’s strategy, it is a wrong-headed one, for several reasons. Mr Kim’s intentions are not easy to read, but he clearly sees possessing and improving his nuclear arsenal as an existential necessity. The regime has stated flatly that it is unwilling to enter talks where the status of the kingdom as a nuclear power is not accepted as a permanent reality. Meanwhile, the rest of the world should not enter talks on those terms. There is no reason to think that threats will change this dangerous state of affairs.

More importantly, there is a risk that the US, North Korea or both will fall into a credibility trap — a much amplified version of the dilemma President Obama created for himself by drawing a “red line” in Syria. If one side promises reprisals for further provocation by the other, failing to follow through creates the appearance of weakness. America’s allies in the region depend on the credibility of the US military threat to keep them safe; a credible military threat is all that keeps Mr Kim’s wretched dictatorship upright. Such a trap increases the chance one side or the other will act against its own long-term best interests.

All the options in dealing with North Korea are awful. But the exchange of threats plays to the regime’s few strengths and obscures the immense economic, diplomatic, and military advantages the US and its allies possess. These advantages can be put to work through a multilateral strategy of deterrence and containment.

Invest in defensive weapons and intelligence capacity in the region; deepen the strategic relationship between the US, South Korea and Japan; tighten sanctions and vigorously enforce them. The offer of an exchange of diplomatic recognition and economic liberation for a renunciation of nuclear weapons should always remain on the table, however categorically the regime rejects it now. This will be a long game. The best move now is increasing the pressure, not talking tough.