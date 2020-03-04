Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Antarctica is barely accessible to humans but the ice-covered landmass - and the oceans around it - shelter rich wildlife, including many penguins. It also holds the keys for understanding the future of our planet, which is why scientific research into the isolated continent is stepping up. But as human activity encroaches, do we need to do more to protect Antarctica? Clive Cookson, FT science editor, talks to Leslie Hook, environment correspondent, about her recent trip to the region. Read Leslie's article here





Contributors: Clive Cookson, science editor, and Leslie Hook, environment correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.