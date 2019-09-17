The Department of Justice is seeking to prevent Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who leaked information about US government surveillance, from profiting off a new memoir.

The DoJ has filed a civil lawsuit against Snowden over the publication of his book, “Permanent Record”, which went on sale Tuesday. According to the DoJ, the lawsuit alleges that the book was published without being submitted to the CIA or the NSA for approval and violated terms of Snowden’s non-disclosure agreements with the agencies. It also accuses Snowden of giving public speeches on intelligence-related matters in violation of his NDAs.

The lawsuit, which names corporate entities behind the book as nominal defendants, seeks to recover all proceeds earned by Snowden.

The DoJ said it is suing the book’s publisher, Macmillan, to ensure no funds are transferred to Snowden.

“We will not permit individuals to enrich themselves, at the expense of the United States, without complying with their pre-publication review obligations,” said assistant attorney-general Jody Hunt of the DoJ’s civil division.

Macmillan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for Snowden could not be immediately identified.

Snowden, who leaked documents in 2013 related to phone surveillance operations, has been living in exile in Russia. The DoJ’s lawsuit over his book is separate from the criminal charges that accuse Snowden of disclosing classified information.