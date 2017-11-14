Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Altice dropped to its lowest level in more than three years on Tuesday after brokers cut their expectations for its stock, heaping further pressure on a telecoms company already beset by worries over its levels of debt and ability to cut costs.

The group’s shares, which are listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange, plummeted almost a fifth before ending the day down 13 per cent at €8.9. Altice’s stock has almost halved in the past month, inflicting a paper loss of billions of euros this year for its founder and majority shareholder, Patrick Drahi.

The latest drop followed a report from Morgan Stanley, which reduced its price target by 34 per cent from €20.5 to €13.5 per share. Meanwhile, Kepler cut its target by 39 per cent to €11 per share.

Altice’s €50bn of debt also came under renewed pressure on Tuesday, with some of the bonds at its Altice Luxembourg holding company — one of several structures through which Altice raises debt — dropping below face value for the first time this year.

The holding company’s €750m 6.25 per cent 2025 bond fell three percentage points to 99.75 cents on the euro, having traded as high as 110 cents last week. Altice Luxembourg carries more than €6.2bn of gross debt and sits above the company’s French and international businesses.

Last week, Altice chief executive Michel Combes resigned after its shares lost about a third of their value following weaker-than-expected third-quarter results. Investors worried about an increasing divergence between France, where its business has continued to struggle, and the US, which has proven stronger.

Mr Drahi, who owns 60 per cent of Altice, was named as president in a management reshuffle aimed at reassuring investors, a move that also saw Dexter Goei reinstated as chief executive one year after he moved on from the role.

Mr Combes’ departure followed that of Michel Paulin, the director-general of SFR, the French telecoms group owned by Altice, who resigned in September.

This week, Mr Drahi has been in London to meet investors, who appear increasingly concerned about the group’s plummeting share price and the €50bn net debt pile that it racked up in a series of high-profile deals.

Altice is 5.0-5.5 times leveraged, compared with the European telecoms sector average of 1.7 times, according to the note from Morgan Stanley, which was one of the banks that helped co-ordinate both Altice’s IPO in 2014 and that of its US division in June.

However, Altice had “negative refinancing risk” because there were no major maturities coming up for renewal until 2022, the analysts wrote.

