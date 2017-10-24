Investors bet on General Motors’ driverless future despite big loss

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

General Motors shares rose sharply in pre-market trading after announcing better than expected third-quarter earnings, extending Wall Street’s romance with the Detroit automaker whose shares have shot up this year on hopes that it will beat rivals to developing autonomous cars.

On Tuesday, GM announced third-quarter earnings per share of $1.32, well ahead of market expectations of $1.13, after adjusting for a $2.3bn non-cash charge relating to the sale of its lossmaking Opel division in March.

Investors reacted by pushing the shares up by more than 3 per cent, shrugging off the fact that GM said earning before interest and tax on continuing operations, excluding the $2.3bn charge, fell 31 per cent to $2.5bn. The charge related to deferred tax assets that are no longer realisable due to the sale of Opel to Peugeot owner PSA earlier this year.

The Detroit carmaker swung to a net loss of $2.98bn in the third quarter from a profit of $2.77bn in the same period in 2016.



Operating profits were depressed by a 26 per cent decline in production for the third quarter, reflecting factory shutdowns due to model changeover but also softer vehicle demand in the US market which could have its first annual decline since the 2008-09 recession. Chief financial officer Chuck Stevens predicted overall US light vehicle sales of over 17m this year and next, compared with 17.55m last year.

General Motors’ share price has risen over a third so far this year despite concerns over demand for traditional cars. “The investor buzz around GM of late has been around the long-term ‘robo-taxi’ business opportunity,” Brian Johnson, auto analyst at Barclays, wrote in a note ahead of the earnings release.

Our focus is to move as quickly as possible to develop the technology and have a first-mover advantage, to have the safest technology and deploy it at scale

GM has unleashed a barrage of well-timed announcements aimed at diverting attention from the slowdown in the traditional automotive industry and portraying itself as a leader in new technologies from electric vehicles to self-driving cars. As GM’s shares have climbed steadily, Ford’s shares are almost unchanged year to date, although they rose nearly 10 per cent since the appointment of a new chief executive, Jim Hackett, in May.

General Motors announced earlier this month that it is acquiring Strobe, a developer of the Lidar technology used in autonomous cars, and will be the first to test self driving cars on the streets of Manhattan. GM also announced earlier this month that it will introduce 20 new electric vehicles by 2023.

Mary Barra, GM chief executive, told analysts who pressed her for details on the company’s ambitions for rolling out driverless cars: “Our focus is to move as quickly as possible to develop the technology and have a first-mover advantage, to have the safest technology and deploy it at scale”.