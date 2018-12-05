Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Countries that signed up to the Paris climate accord are meeting in Poland to discuss how to put their pledges into action. How will the funds for investment be raised and how much has been allocated so far? Leslie Hook puts these questions to Zoe Knight and Alice Ross.





Read more on this topic in the FT’s Special Report on Sustainable Finance





Contributors: Barney Jopson, Middle East and Africa news editor, Leslie Hook, environment correspondent, Zoe Knight, head of HSBC’s centre of sustainable finance and Alice Ross, wealth correspondent. Producers: Ruth Lewis-Coste and Fiona Symon







