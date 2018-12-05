Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

Print this page

Countries that signed up to the Paris climate accord are meeting in Poland to discuss how to put their pledges into action. How will the funds for investment be raised and how much has been allocated so far? Leslie Hook puts these questions to Zoe Knight and Alice Ross.


Read more on this topic in the FT’s Special Report on Sustainable Finance


Contributors: Barney Jopson, Middle East and Africa news editor, Leslie Hook, environment correspondent, Zoe Knight, head of HSBC’s centre of sustainable finance and Alice Ross, wealth correspondent. Producers: Ruth Lewis-Coste and Fiona Symon



Get alerts on News podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast