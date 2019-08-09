We asked some of our network of correspondents to tell us how they cope with the heat of summer in the city when residents depart for holidays and tourists flood in.

‘No one in their right mind walks in this swamp, unless they enjoy their trousers melting into their thighs’

Jenny Lee in Washington DC

Wrap yourself in a wet dog blanket, then take a sauna with a swarm of mosquitoes. Now you understand what it feels like to spend summer in Washington DC. Throughout August I am as pink as a shrimp, my hair a homage to Einstein’s nuclear bouffant. By Labor Day I am ready to move into my fridge.

Mercifully, DC is devoid of political heat in August. Congress recesses for the month. Washington unbuttons its collar and lets loose, transforming itself into a water park. Across town dancing fountains geyser from the sidewalks. Playgrounds metamorphose into “spraygrounds”. Yards Park, overlooking the Anacostia river, is the newest. In summer its canal basin becomes a giant public paddling pool. Waders lounge at nearby bistro tables, mainlining frozen negronis from Nicoletta Pizzeria.

If you are in DC in August, rent a car. No one in their right mind walks in this swamp, unless they enjoy their trousers melting into their thighs. Skip the outdoor monuments. Head inside.

On a Monday morning in August you can have the air-conditioning and contemporary art of the Hirshhorn Museum to yourself (current exhibition Manifesto: Art x Agency examines the impact of artist manifestos). Unmissable, yet tricky to get into, is the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Daily entry passes vanish faster than Glastonbury tickets. Get up at 6.30am, get online, get your elbows out. In August it is easier to score admittance, but you have to hustle.

Queueing is in the DNA of DC. Some Washingtonians pay a “linestander” for a popular restaurant — a habitude that echoes how lobbyists hire “queue professionals” to reserve seats in the visitors’ gallery of Congress. August is a great month to skip to the front of the line.

The city empties, as does its dining rooms. Head to Bad Saint in Columbia Heights or Rose’s Luxury on Barracks Row where — in other months — queues form two hours in advance of opening.

The sedentary may prefer the United States Botanic Garden, where there are reading benches dripping with orchids, overhung by the cacao pods of chocolate plants. My personal nirvana.

‘Perhaps the best way to enjoy the heat is to swim in one of the dozens of lakes’

Guy Chazan in Berlin

The beer garden at Clärchens Ballhaus, Berlin © Alamy

With parliament in recess and even Angela Merkel taking a break an eerie calm descends on Berlin. The men in suits disappear and the pleasure-seekers take over, although in this hedonistic city they never really went away. Locals retreat from the heat to the shade of city parks and the outdoor cafés overflow.

The Tiergarten’s beer gardens — Schleusenkrug on the Spree canal near Berlin Zoo and the Café am Neuen See — fill up with Berliners and tourists alike. My favourite spots for an after-work beer are Prater in Prenzlauer Berg, which traces its origins to an 1837 beer stall, and the outside bit of Clärchens Ballhaus, a former ballroom in Mitte noted for its tango, swing and cha-cha parties.

At weekends, locals barbecue in the parks — top destinations are the wide lawns of Humboldthain, Volkspark Friedrichshain and of course Tiergarten. It is a venerable tradition, and one of the few that unites the city’s Germans, Turks and Arabs.

But perhaps the best way to enjoy the heat is to swim in one of the dozens of lakes in and around the city. I am a big fan of Heiliger See, a short train ride from the centre of Potsdam. The water is superb, and there is a café on its left bank, in the Orangerie im Neuen Garten. Combine a dip with a visit to Sanssouci, Frederick the Great’s 18th-century summer palace, or the Barberini, an art gallery in Potsdam.

When I am feeling adventurous, I travel further out to Bötzsee, a lake in neighbouring Brandenburg. This entails a long journey on the S-Bahn, the suburban railway, and a bike ride at the end, but it is worth it. The nature is wilder, the water even purer and the bathing spots less crowded. It is the perfect place to shake off the city dust.

‘The cafés of Gramercy and the West Village, for once, have a seat for you’

Robert Armstrong in New York

Cyclone rollercoaster at Coney Island © Alamy

New York’s charms are not at their most obvious in August. The infernal heat, trapped by the cement canyons, and the subversive humidity are not the biggest challenge. That honour goes to the pervasive smell of hot garbage, with top-notes of dog urine and smog, which will not subside until the crisp air of September blows in.

But the city still has its delights in summer. Look first to the affluent neighbourhoods, whose inhabitants will have fled to the Hamptons or the Berkshires. The cafés of Gramercy and the West Village, for once, have a seat for you. Park Avenue on the Upper East Side is a ghost boulevard on a Friday evening in August, perfect for a dreamy stroll after dinner. An icy martini in the suddenly slow Oyster Bar deep in Grand Central Station is a subterranean treat.

One always hopes that New York’s museums will be quieter in the summer. But the deafening gangs of schoolchildren have been replaced by tourists. The Met will offer air conditioning but little peace. Better off at the Frick Collection, where you might get five minutes alone in front of a Holbein or a Rembrandt, or head for the Brooklyn Museum.

While in Brooklyn, take the Q to Coney Island for people-watching on the boardwalk. It will be crowded, it will be hot and you will wonder whether it is safe to go in the water. It probably is not. Go in anyway. For another cool-down tinged with fear, ride the Cyclone rollercoaster, which makes up for what it lacks in height with unsettling ricketiness. Off the beach, Coney Island is largely Russian; skip the hot dogs and find black bread and smoked herring.

A final refuge. Several of New York’s public pools are open for lap swimmers in the early morning and late evening, if you sign up online. The best is in Sunset Park in south Brooklyn. Perched on top of a hill with views of Manhattan, you pass groups of elderly Chinese-Americans taking their morning exercise before entering the brick pool pavilion, built by Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration. The water is cool, blue and free for everyone.

‘Those who stay embrace the summer with gusto, tossing off their fur coats’

Henry Foy in Moscow

Moscow is comfortably Europe’s biggest city, but it was not designed for the 20m now packed into its metropolitan area as its clogged roads and crowded metro attest. But come summer, it is not just the absence of snow that makes the Russian capital pleasant. The city is calmer and greener as Muscovites spend weekends in country dachas. Those who stay embrace the summer with gusto, tossing off their fur coats and seeking out any piece of grass to soak up vitamin D.

Beautified for last year’s Fifa World Cup, the heart of Moscow is a joy in which to walk or cycle. Wander the banks of the Moscow river west from the Kremlin and drop in on the New Tretyakov Gallery for world-class modern art — and air-conditioning — before an ice-cream among Gorky Park’s roller-bladers, dog-walkers and fountains.

Parks dominate the Moscow summer. In Izmailovsky, brave the tourists in the flea market, then reward yourself with shashlik: the delicious kebabs are more authentic than most of the Soviet antiques on sale. Better still, bring a picnic and rent a boat to row on the lake where Peter the Great learnt to sail and founded his dreams for a Russian navy. Head to Ekaterininsky Park on Sunday for open-air tango.

Soviet factories converted into hipster-friendly retail and design parks are suddenly in vogue. Flacon and Artplay are best: visit the latter for excellent vegan food at Moh. Strelka, on the banks of the river, perfected the rooftop cocktail experience, but others have caught on: Schastye and Jawsspot offer city views with dinner or drinks.

Swimming in the river is not advisable, but there are open-air pools: Bassein at Sokolniki morphs from a quiet training pool in the week to a packed family destination at the weekend. The lakes just north of the city are hard to beat. Rent a boat or a hut on the shore and you can almost forget the city is a 20 minute drive away.

‘Head along Regent’s Canal, where towpaths are often deserted in late summer’

Emma Jacobs in London

Emma Jacobs by Regent’s Canal, photographed for the FT © Camilla Greenwell

London does not empty completely — we are not French — but enough. I often spend my holiday in London. With children, much time is spent in parks: the Olympic, Victoria or Hampstead Heath.

Near the latter is 2 Willow Road, the National Trust-owned house designed by one of the most influential figures of the modernist movement, Erno Goldfinger, in 1939. Tours are limited and filled on a first-come, first-served basis, which makes August an opportune time for a spontaneous visit. Afterwards, walk across the heath to the bathing ponds (men’s, women’s and mixed).

In fact, walking across London is the best way to see it. Stop for lunch at Exmouth Market in Clerkenwell: Italian at Macellaio or Santore, or Moro’s food stall for north African and Spanish dishes. Then walk through the City to the river and over the Millennium Bridge to the cultural hub of the Southbank (small children can fill buckets with sand at the urban beach).

Or head west along Regent’s Canal, where towpaths are often deserted in late summer. Start from Broadway Market in Hackney, lose the canal at Angel then weave your way through Islington to find the water again. The area is awash with good pubs (the Island Queen or the Charles Lamb) and restaurants (Oldroyd and Ottolenghi).

Eventually you find yourself in the King’s Cross development just outside St Pancras station. The huge shopping centre, Coal Drops Yard, which opened last year, was forged from former coal warehouses and designed by Thomas Heatherwick. It is populated by chic, expensive boutiques and restaurants.

York Way nearby has the Skip Garden (a community vegetable garden, as the name suggests, made from skips, that serves food). There are outdoor screenings and bars. If you are going to watch a film, sitting on a beanbag on the steps of the canal, do not buy the overpriced cocktails. There is a branch of the upmarket supermarket Waitrose nearby, and it even has a bar.

‘Residents run to the coast, the mountains or holiday homes in the south’

David Keohane in Paris

Last year was my first in Paris, and I made a terrible decision: I volunteered to work through August so that I could go hiking in July. That made me a juilletiste, the small band who brave August in the French capital.

Away from perpetually busy tourist sites such as the Eiffel Tower, the city quietens. Residents run to the coast, the mountains or holiday homes in the south. Paris becomes very un-Parisian. Restaurants, bakeries and bars shut, with signs placed in their windows: “De retour à la rentrée”.

I spend much of the month walking or biking at random, often starting north of Montmartre and ending up on the Seine, where I follow the river, stopping only when unacceptably sweaty. At that point, my priority is release from heat and humidity.

The obvious answer is to sit on an open terrace drinking cold rosé, Aperol spritz or good Parisian beer. Note you pay €10 for a watery beer near the Champs-Elysées, or €7 for locally brewed beer with flavour, sold in pubs and bars in the north of the city. Brasserie de la Goutte d’Or on Rue de la Goutte d’Or is my favourite.

Other delights include hiding in air-conditioned museums, swimming in excellent municipal pools (€3.50 for a dip, but you have to wear tiny swimming togs) and hanging out on the Canal de l’Ourcq in the 19th arrondissement.

You can bike, run, sit or play pétanque along the canal, and you can swim in it from June to September in a designated section.

Renting a small boat at the Bassin de la Villette and floating away from the city is a Parisian August joy (two hours for €90). Pack your own picnic and head out from the Canal St Martin and toward Pantin. The Paname Brewing Company has a canal-side deck.

One of the real problems with Paris is a lack of green space. So the Bois de Vincennes in the east or the Bois de Boulogne in the west are welcome escapes. The former hosts classical concerts in August — free, apart from the €2.50 fee into the Parc Floral and however much you spend on wine.

‘The streets are traffic-free in August and great for bikes’

Hannah Roberts in Rome

Cycle path along the Tiber in Rome © Alamy

The August exodus leaves neighbourhoods deserted and many of my favourite local haunts closed. The shutdown is vexing at first, but I am encouraged to try out new bars for my summer breakfast of sweetened chilled caffè freddo and cornetto pastry.

Rome’s “Big Five” attractions should be given a wide berth in summer, including the Vatican Museums and the Colosseum, where tourists fight off pickpockets and fake gladiators. Instead, head for one of dozens of neglected museums, such as Palazzo Altemps for classical sculpture or Palazzo Massimo, with its frescoes taken from opulent ancient villas.

One seasonal perk is that parking becomes child’s play. The streets are traffic-free in August and great for bikes. The best routes are along the banks of the Tiber, where kiosks sell watermelon granitas — crushed ice drinks — and along the shaded ancient Appian Way.

The outing is best punctuated with a stop at the Museo delle Mura, where visitors can walk along a section of the city’s ancient wall; a visit to one of Rome’s vast underground catacombs, such as San Calisto, and a long lunch in the shaded garden of l’Archeologia. The road, paved with ancient Roman flagstones, is bumpy, especially after lunch.

At peak season I head for the invigorating lakes that surround the city. The closest, in the Castelli Romani hills, renowned for their crisp white wines and porchetta, is Lake Albano — about 40 minutes away by train. Sit beside Castel Gandolfo, where for centuries popes spent the season. There are paths through its forest-fringed edges to swimming holes, as well as beaches, where you can wash off the city dust.

‘It is a spectacular place to swim in the cooling waters of the Oresund sound’

Kastrup Sea Bath, Copenhagen © Alamy

Owen Walker in Copenhagen

Nordic Noir, hygge and covetable mid-century furniture lure tourists to Denmark’s capital. But Copenhagen holds its secrets: hidden places to idle away a summer’s day.

Head to upmarket Frederiksberg with its boulevards and lush parks. Grab a coffee and pastry from one of the Lagkagehuset bakeries, then roam the tree-lined Frederiksberg Alle to Frederiksberg Gardens. At one end of this 64-acre stretch, the imperial baroque palace towers over an expansive lawn, while at the other the winding boating lake is lined with pretty paths that draw joggers and strollers. Copenhagen zoo nearby is one of Europe’s oldest.

Everybody knows Den Lille Havfrue, or the Little Mermaid, in honour of Hans Christian Anderson. For most visitors, the diminutive statue is a quick photo stop. But for those who linger, five minutes’ walk along the shoreline is the excellent Toldboden restaurant. Enjoy a cool Pilsner and fried seafood overlooking the waterfront.

A short distance from the Oresund bridge — star of The Bridge crime drama — is the Kastrup Sea Bath, an offshore wooden amphitheatre connected to the mainland by a rickety boardwalk. It is a spectacular place to swim in the cooling waters of the Oresund sound.

