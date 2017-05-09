Yelp shares crash on guidance cut

Shares of online review site Yelp went belly-up on Tuesday afternoon, falling nearly 28 per cent in after-hours trading after it cut its full-year sales guidance.

The US-based company — which offers a platform for consumer reviews of bars, restaurants and more — is now looking for net revenue for the full year between $850m and $865m, nipping in its previous range of $880m-$900m offered last quarter. It also slashed its guidance for adjusted Ebitda over the year from $150m-$165m to $130m-$145m.

The dimmer outlook came as the company reported net revenue of $197.3m, a 24 per cent year-on-year increase and just short of the $198.4m that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected. The net loss for the quarter was $4.8m, or 6 cents a basic share, smaller than the $6.8m loss, or 8 cents a share, that analysts were looking for.

The company’s shares have risen 34.3 per cent in the past 12 months.

