Wolseley: a quintessentially British name that adorns a Piccadilly hotel, a vintage car marque and, until recently, a supplier of heating and plumbing products. The latter is now Ferguson, and American in all but domicile.

On Friday, Ferguson said it agreed to sell Stark, its Nordic business, to private equity buyers for €1bn. As a result, it now derives nine-tenths of its trading profit from the US. The rest comes from the UK, Canada and central Europe. More than twice as many people work for Ferguson in the US than in all its other active territories put together.

Given the focus on the US, the change of name and the shift of domicile and registered office to low-tax jurisdictions, the retention of a UK listing seems oddly sentimental. Nor is Ferguson alone; equipment renter Ashtead, medical products group BTG and Indivior, which sells treatments for opioid addiction, are also UK-listed but largely US based.

The attachment to Britain looks all the more indulgent given the higher rating that US peers often attract. US-listed Watsco has an enterprise value 17 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. HD Supply, another quoted US peer, trades at 16 times ebitda. Both compete in some markets with Ferguson, which sits at 9 times.

For a clue as to why Ferguson is still run out of a business park next to the M4 motorway, look at the share register. The biggest portion of its shareholders, 45 per cent, is US-based. The next at 30 per cent is British, likely enough to block any shift of listing should a vote on the issue be called. The proportions are similar at Ashtead and Indivior. And there are others.

The prospect of a re-rating is inherently uncertain. The danger of uproar from the sections of your investor base forced to divest your shares is clear and present. Ferguson and others are going nowhere fast.

