Specification:
International business
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
M&S reviews future of French stores amid Brexit delivery delays
Explain one cost to a business such as M&S of the UK leaving the EU and the single market
Analyse the likely operational reasons why M&S’s French outlets are operated by franchise partners
Assess the consequences to a business such as M&S of using franchising as a method of international expansion
In order to remain competitive in France, M&S executives are considering two options: moving to a just in case stock control system which includes frozen foods and those with a longer shelf life, or using domestic suppliers to build an ethnocentric marketing strategy. Evaluate these two options and recommend which one the directors should choose
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
