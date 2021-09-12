Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT Secondary Schools news.

Specification:

International business

M&S reviews future of French stores amid Brexit delivery delays

Explain one cost to a business such as M&S of the UK leaving the EU and the single market

Analyse the likely operational reasons why M&S’s French outlets are operated by franchise partners

Assess the consequences to a business such as M&S of using franchising as a method of international expansion

In order to remain competitive in France, M&S executives are considering two options: moving to a just in case stock control system which includes frozen foods and those with a longer shelf life, or using domestic suppliers to build an ethnocentric marketing strategy. Evaluate these two options and recommend which one the directors should choose

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy