This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification: 

  • International business

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

M&S reviews future of French stores amid Brexit delivery delays

  • Explain one cost to a business such as M&S of the UK leaving the EU and the single market

  • Analyse the likely operational reasons why M&S’s French outlets are operated by franchise partners

  • Assess the consequences to a business such as M&S of using franchising as a method of international expansion 

  • In order to remain competitive in France, M&S executives are considering two options: moving to a just in case stock control system which includes frozen foods and those with a longer shelf life, or using domestic suppliers to build an ethnocentric marketing strategy. Evaluate these two options and recommend which one the directors should choose

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

