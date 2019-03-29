China’s watchdogs are cracking down on short videos, the latest casualty of an increasingly vigilant technology regulatory regime.

Short videos exploded on to the scene last year when ByteDance, one of China’s most highly valued start-ups which has backing from SoftBank of Japan, launched Douyin.

The short videos, which feature almost everything from cats to cooking to baseball, proved hugely popular — and prompted Tencent, one of China’s two biggest tech conglomerates, to ramp up its own offerings in the format.

About 600m people in China, roughly half the population, share and view short videos on their mobile phones each day through a range of apps.

However, the popularity has not been missed by regulators either who have now demanded companies take steps to control how much time children spend watching the videos.

The Cyberspace Administration of China announced on its website that it required short video platforms Douyin, Huoshan and Tencent’s Kuaishou to trial a scheme to “prevent youth addiction”.

When the apps are opened, a pop-up window will ask if the user wants to turn on “youth mode”, which can limit the functions and time spent on the app.

Kuaishou and Douyin, in WeChat posts, said that with youth mode, daily usage would be limited to 40 minutes and banned completely between 10pm and 6am.

It is the latest crackdown from regulators in the tech arena.

Last year Tencent saw its earnings and share price scythed by a clampdown on gaming, again ostensibly aimed at preventing children becoming addicted and short-sighted.

Regulators granted no commercial licences for new games in the last nine months of the year, only lifting the moratorium in late December.

Bytedance founder Zhang Yiming had to apologise last year © Bloomberg

Finance and ecommerce have both been hit with new rules. Fintech companies, including those run by Tencent and its peer Alibaba, were no longer able to collect interest on customers’ funds from the beginning of this year.

Beijing already signalled that it had its sights on the sector in January, when an industry association, acting on the government’s direction, issued guidelines banning 100 types of inappropriate content, from videos of users dressing up in Communist party costumes to those “promoting money worship and hedonism”.

It is not the first time that ByteDance, valued at $75bn at its last funding round and also known as Toutiao, has attracted the attentions of regulators.

Founder Zhang Yiming last year apologised after China’s top media regulator ordered his company to close an account that posted humorous content on the grounds that it was “vulgar” and told it to raise its number of “content controllers”, or in-house censors, from 6,000 to 10,000.