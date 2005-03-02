Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Arsenal survived a dramatic Tuesday night at Bramall Lane to book themselves an FA Cup quarter-final against Bolton, with Sheffield United's Wayne Quinn and Jon Harley missing penalties in the shoot-out that followed a goal-less 120 minutes. Despite lacking Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires and José Antonio Reyes, Arsenal had the better opportunities. Pascal Cygan, Jeremie Aliadiere, Quincy Owusu-Abeyie and Cesc Fabregas all had chances, but the thrilling tie went all the way to spot-kicks.

Southampton will take on Manchester United after edging past Brentford in a full-blooded fifth-round replay at Griffin Park. Harry Redknapp's weakened side had to wait until Peter Crouch's injury-time strike to guarantee their place in the last eight. Brentford raced into a fourth- minute lead through Eddie Hutchinson but Crouch levelled before Kevin Phillips put Saints ahead in the 67th minute - and Crouch did the rest.

Morten Pedersen scored five minutes from time to settle the Lancashire derby in Blackburn's favour. Micah Hyde had put Burnley back on level terms at half-time after he had earlier deflected in Tugay's long- distance strike. Rovers face Leicester in the quarter-finals

* Jermaine Pennant, once tipped as one of England's brightest footballing talents, was jailed for three months yesterday for drink-driving while banned from the road. The Arsenal and former England under-21 midfielder, who is on loan to Birmingham City, was arrested in January after police caught him driving a Mercedes sports car with a lamp-post dragging underneath. He was already serving a 16-month ban for a drink-driving offence. Pennant was sentenced at Aylesbury magistrates court, Buckinghamshire, after pleading guilty. He plans to appeal against the sentence. Birmingham said they would speak to Arsenal about the player's future. Pennant, now 22, was described as England's most talented schoolboy when he signed for Arsenal from Notts County for £1.5m in 1999 on his 16th birthday.

Meanwhile Manchester United captain Roy Keane was cleared of assaulting a teenager who taunted him in the street. At Trafford magistrates court, Keane, 33, denied manhandling the youth. He had been accused of common assault, a public order offence and criminal damage.

Southampton midfielder David Prutton, who pushed the referee after being sent off against Arsenal last weekend, has admitted two misconduct charges and is likely to receive a long suspension at his FA disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.

* Tottenham head coach Martin Jol has sought to end speculation that he may join Ajax by pledging his future to the London club. Reports in the Dutch media say Jol is wanted by Ajax following the resignation of Ronald Koeman on Friday. Jol, who replaced Jacques Santini at Spurs in November, issued a statement, saying: "I am fully committed to Tottenham - I'm very happy here. I'm not in discussions with anyone else at this stage. I don't want to go elsewhere."

Oldham have entrusted former Rotherham manager Ronnie Moore with the task of halting their slide towards League Two. Moore, 52, who left the South Yorkshire club by mutual consent in January, has been given until the end of the season to turn Oldham's fortunes round. He replaces Brian Talbot, who left last week after seven consecutive losses.

Spain's national coach Luis Aragones has been fined £2,060 by the Spanish Football Association for his racist slur against Thierry Henry, captured by a television crew at a training session last October.

* Chelsea's Carling Cup triumph has given extra hope of a Uefa Cup place to the clubs vying for sixth place in the Premiership. With the runaway league leaders, in effect, guaranteed a place in the Champions League next season, the Uefa Cup spot normally reserved for the Carling Cup winners will revert to the team finishing sixth. Middlesbrough occupy that position, just behind Liverpool, although Bolton, Tottenham and Charlton are breathing down their necks, with Newcastle and Aston Villa slightly further back.

* Ireland centre Shane Horgan has been ruled out of the RBS Six Nations match against France in Dublin on March 12. Horgan fractured his thumb in his side's victory over England on Sunday. Ireland hope he will feature in their final game of the tournament against Wales on March 19, but fellow centre Gordon D'Arcy's injured ham-string is recovering well and the Irish management is confident he will be available for selection against France.

Welsh international Gavin Henson, 23, one of the out-standing players of the Six Nations so far, has signed a new four-year deal with Celtic League leaders Neath-Swansea Ospreys. The contract will see the centre stay with the Welsh region until the end of the 2008-09 season.

* Arvind Parmar has withdrawn from Great Britain's tennis squad for this weekend's Davis Cup tie against Israel in Tel Aviv because of a knee injury. The absence of the 26-year-old means that Alex Bogdanovic is likely to take the second singles berth alongside Greg Rusedski for the Euro-African Zone match that begins on Friday.

Parmar's withdrawal increases the chances of 17-year-old US Open junior champion Andrew Murray becoming Britain's youngest Davis Cup representative. Rusedski is not expected to figure in Saturday's doubles against world-class Israeli pair Jonathan Erlich and Andy Ram. And as it is almost inconceivable Bogdanovic would be required to play three matches in as many days, that would mean Murray partnering David Sherwood.

* Sue Campbell was confirmed as the permanent chairman of UK Sport, the body that funds elite athletes and carries out drug testing in sport. Campbell has been interim chairman for the past 18 months during a restructuring of the organisation and will now remain in position for the next four years.

* Former Kent and England batsman Brian Luckhurst has died of cancer, aged 66. Luckhurst, who was president of Kent after playing and coaching at Canterbury, played in 21 Tests.