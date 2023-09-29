We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Fashion news every morning.

© Davey Adésida

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello leather jacket, £5,605, muslin skirt, £2,175, and metal/bio-nylon sunglasses, £400

© Davey Adésida

Alexander McQueen cotton gabardine trench coat, £3,500, leather gloves, £640, and leather biker boots, £1,480. Vintage Brooks Brothers shirt (just seen), from Kelly Miller Vintage

© Davey Adésida

Giorgio Armani suede biker jacket, £7,400. Brunello Cucinelli leather skirt, £2,900. Prada brushed leather shoes, £755. Vintage Brooks Brothers shirt and sunglasses, from Kelly Miller Vintage

© Davey Adésida

Louis Vuitton leather and gingham Suspender jacket, £10,500, and leather gloves, £850. Helmet, from a selection, from Gill & Roy Props

© Davey Adésida

Prada Shetland wool knit top (worn around shoulders), £920, suede jacket, £4,350, and lace faille skirt, £7,300. Vintage Brooks Brothers shirt and leather boots, both from Kelly Miller Vintage. Vintage tie, from a selection, from Julien Sanders

© Davey Adésida

Bottega Veneta wool trench coat, twill shirt, and leather shoes, all POA

© Davey Adésida

Dior merino and leather jacket, £5,800, cotton poplin blouse, £1,400, and cotton duchesse skirt, £2,600. Prada brushed leather shoes, £755

© Davey Adésida

Polo Ralph Lauren suede trench coat, £3,399

© Davey Adésida

Loro Piana cashmere Frederik coat, £8,540. Michael Kors Collection cashmere pullover, £780, wool gabardine shorts, £465, and leather belt, £625. The Row leather shoes, POA. Vintage sunglasses, from Kelly Miller Vintage

© Davey Adésida

Gucci leather belted trench coat, £9,960

Model, Lena Werner at Ford. Casting, Shawn Dezan at Home. Hair, Dennis Gots at Forward Artists. Make-up, Sara Tagaloa at Home. Production, Production LA. Special thanks to Tristan Bechet and Barnaby Clay