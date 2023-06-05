This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Demand and supply, government regulation, government intervention

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Why Britain’s households should expect energy bills to remain high

Define i) demand; and ii) supply

‘The surge in energy prices as Russia cut natural gas supplies ...’ Using a demand and supply diagram, analyse the effects of Russia’s decision to cut natural gas supplies

Explain the role of Ofgem

Use a diagram to explain the effect of Ofgem’s price cap

‘Wholesale prices have fallen back but are still well above the prewar average’. Identify the reasons why energy prices are likely to remain high for some time

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College