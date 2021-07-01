Sector’s $500bn in deals helped to propel global M&A activity to an all-time high

Private equity firms have broken a 40-year record with $500bn in deals that helped to propel global mergers and acquisitions activity to an all-time high, and the dominant Chinese ride-hailing company, Didi Chuxing, became the largest Chinese company since Alibaba to list in the US, and nightmarish fears of traffic jams and clogged ports after Brexit never materialised thanks to several factors.





