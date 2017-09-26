Uber faces sex discrimination case in UK

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Uber faces another legal battle in London after a female driver issued sex discrimination proceedings against the ride-hailing app, saying the way it operates puts women at risk.

Uber is already fighting on multiple fronts in the UK, its most important European market. It is trying to retain its licence to operate in London after regulators threatened to ban it. Separately, its lawyers will begin an appeal on Wednesday against an employment tribunal ruling last year that found its drivers were “workers” owed the minimum wage and holiday pay.

The sex discrimination case has been brought by the GMB union on behalf of a 44- year-old woman who has not been named by her lawyers. She claims she no longer feels safe driving for Uber at night.

“These men who can work at night, they earn more because of surge pricing — after 10 o’clock it becomes busy,” she told the Financial Times, in reference to the higher fares charged at peak times.

She claims Uber drivers are not told their passengers’ destinations until they are already in the car, so the driver cannot easily avoid journeys to remote or unsafe areas.

Nigel Mackay, a lawyer at Leigh Day, the firm representing the driver, said: “We believe that Uber’s policies do not do enough to protect female drivers. In particular, if a driver is faced with the threat of assault from a passenger and asks him to leave, she risks complaints and low ratings, with no right of reply, and ultimately may lose her job.”

A spokesman for Uber said one reason women chose to drive for Uber over other minicab companies was the safety features in the app. “All trips are GPS tracked and a driver is able to share a live map of their trip with a friend or loved one,” he said. “Drivers on the Uber app are free to log in and out as they want and can choose which trips they want to take, or cancel, without any penalty.

“If a driver doesn’t want to go to a particular area there is no obligation for them to do so. Drivers can also set a preferred destination in the app and Uber will only allocate bookings heading that way.”

Women account for only 5 per cent of Uber drivers in the UK, according to a report published this year by the RSA, the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce. Uber has not disputed the figures.

Meanwhile the company launches its appeal on Wednesday against the ruling last October that its drivers are not “independent contractors” but “workers”. If it does not win the appeals process, it will probably have to make significant changes to its business model.

Uber has hired Dinah Rose QC, whose previous clients have included WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange and News Group in the phone hacking scandal, to argue its case. The company plans to argue that its approach of treating drivers as self-employed is nothing new, since many traditional minicab firms do the same thing.

Uber also published findings from a poll of 1,000 Uber drivers that found 91 per cent were “very” or “somewhat” satisfied with driving with Uber. Four in five said they wanted to stay self-employed, while one in five would prefer to be classified as a worker or employee.

Addison Lee, a rival to Uber, suffered a legal blow this week when a London tribunal ruled that drivers for the company were “workers” owed holiday pay and the minimum wage. Addison Lee, like Uber, argued its 3,800 London drivers were independent contractors who could “log on” to work whenever they wished. But the judges noted the company exerted control over many aspects of the drivers’ work.