Standard Chartered is preparing the ground for a sale of its stake in Indonesian bank Permata as part of plans to free up capital to return to investors via share buybacks.

The emerging markets bank on Tuesday signalled its intention to divest its roughly 45 per cent stake in the Indonesian lender by saying that it would reclassify its holding as “non-core”.

StanChart announced the move alongside a new three-year strategic plan that aims to boost its return on equity — a key measure of profitability — to more than 10 per cent by 2021, from its current level of roughly 5 per cent.

The lender also said it would restructure its operations in four under-performing markets — Korea, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates and India — although it stopped short of announcing a complete exit from any of the 65 countries where it operates.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Bill Winters, StanChart chief executive, said the plan would free up capital to return to investors via possible share buybacks and a higher dividend, which could double by 2021 from its current level of around 20 cents.

Mr Winters added: “We already have a healthy investment budget baked into our plans, so incremental capital generation should be available for buybacks in the relatively short term.”

In November, the FT reported that StanChart was drawing up plans to buy back shares for the first time in a generation as executives attempt to revive the lender’s flagging share price.

Shares in StanChart have lost roughly 37 per cent of their value since Mr Winters took the helm in 2015. Although Mr Winters and his executives have been credited by investors with repairing the bank’s balance sheet following years of runaway lending, the bank has struggled to meet its profitability targets.

Mr Winters declined to put a figure on the size of any buyback, although analysts have estimated the bank could afford a capital return in the region of $1.3bn.

The bank finished 2018 with a common equity tier one ratio — a key measure of capital strength — of just over 14 per cent, above its new target of 13 to 14 per cent.

Andy Halford, StanChart’s chief financial officer, said: “The core message is that in the next three-year period we are prepared to look at that [excess capital] being delivered back to shareholders.”

Mr Halford said it was difficult to be more specific on the timing or scale of any buyback without knowing the size of a fine it must pay in the US to resolve alleged breaches of sanctions against Iran.

Last week, the bank said it had set aside $900m to cover potential fines connected to investigations in the US and the UK.

A sale of StanChart’s Permata stake could fetch close to $1bn based on the Indonesian bank’s market valuation, while reducing its risk weighted assets by $9bn in a move that would free up capital.

Currently, StanChart is required to include all of Permata’s assets on its balance sheet but only benefits from 45 per cent of the profits, which dilutes the return on equity it generates from the stake.

As part of the new strategic plan, StanChart also committed to keeping cost growth below the rate of inflation in the markets where it operates and to increasing income at a compound annual growth rate of between 5 and 7 per cent.

Mr Winters said the lender would hit its growth targets by focusing on the large corporate clients that bank with StanChart because of the reach of its sprawling global network.

He also indicated the group would focus more on wealthy customers while rolling out low-cost digital products for mass-market consumers.

Mr Winters also said he would “attack the cost base”, pledging to remove a further $700m of gross expenses from the business by 2021, on top of the $3.2bn of reductions achieved in the past four years.

StanChart said the savings would mainly be achieved by streamlining its processes but warned of an unspecified reduction in the number full-time employees in some “high-cost hub locations”.