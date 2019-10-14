Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson gears up for what could be a historic week for Brexit ahead of the EU leaders’ summit, US banks enter the earnings season with the Federal Reserve in rate-cutting mode and the FT’s Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson explains how in Levi Strauss’s rebirth as a public company, it still manages to meet its ‘profits through principles’ mission.

