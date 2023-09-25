Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Russia has succeeded in avoiding G7 sanctions on most of its oil exports, Poland is calling for less support for Ukraine, China’s answer to the World Bank wants to commit more money to climate, and the restaurant group, Big Mamma, is going global thanks to private equity.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Russia dodges G7 price cap sanctions on most of its oil exports

A tug of war in Poland and Slovakia

‘China’s World Bank’ plans to triple climate change lending by 2030

Big Mamma restaurant group sells majority stake to private equity

