Faced with tight budgets, the Gateway care home in Bradford, England, came up with an unusual solution to getting residents out and about — a mock eight-seater train carriage takes them on a simulated journey that plays out on two video screens several times a day.

“Trains go through everyone’s memory,” says Chris White, the home’s manager. “Many of our residents can’t get out or it’s expensive, so we figured out another way of giving people opportunities. You can do this on a shoestring.”

Mr White’s approach underscores the difficulty care homes face supporting the rising number of residents with dementia and other acute conditions.

Although the government encourages the elderly to remain in their own houses, this means that care homes are increasingly receiving patients only once they have chronic or end-of-life conditions that require more nursing.

The Alzheimer’s Society says 70 per cent of UK care home residents have dementia or severe memory problems, adding to financial pressures.

Not all homes can charge more, either from residents or state authorities. This leaves many struggling or cutting activities that help stave off mental decline.

More than 400 care home operators have collapsed since 2010, according to Care England, leaving a total today of around 5,000 across the UK.

There is set to be a shortfall of 30,000 care home places for people with dementia by 2021, according to the Alzheimer’s Society.

In addition, the Care Quality Commission found that a fifth of homes in England failed to meet even minimum standards last year.

Robert Kilgour, owner of Renaissance Care, has noticed an increase in levels of dependency.

“Residents with dementia are just as likely to be up in the middle of the night as during the day, so you need more staff with greater experience at all hours,” he says.

But finding workers — which account for two-thirds of costs — is a perennial problem in an industry relying on low pay and zero-hours contracts.

Cuts in nurse training budgets, more restrictive immigration policies and increases to the minimum wage have piled on extra pressure.

Alzheimer’s is a terminal condition but it does not get the additional NHS funding received by patients with illnesses such as cancer — even though the costs of a care home place for people with dementia tend to be £200 to £300 a week higher than for those without.

Kathryn Smith, chief operating officer at the Alzheimer’s Society, calls it a “widespread injustice”.

“The policies are short-termist as they mean more people are forced into hospital, which is the more expensive option,” she adds.

© Thomas Duffield

About a quarter of hospital beds are taken by people with dementia — up 60 per cent over five years — even though many are well enough to leave. This puts the equivalent of 36 hospitals a day out of action, says the Alzheimer’s Society.

Care homes cope with the extra costs by charging up to 40 per cent higher fees to self-funders, which subsidises state-funded residents. This, however, puts an unbearable burden on many families that struggle to pay for care.

Despite the financial pressures, many homes remain profitable, with a vast gap between those that rely on lucrative private-payers and those that depend on local authority fees.

The 10 largest providers — including HC-One, Four Seasons and Care UK — hold a quarter of the market and benefit from economies of scale, though they are also debt-laden — up to £40,000 per bed, according to Opus Restructuring.

The finances of these offshore-owned companies are opaque but HC-One has paid out at least £48.5m in dividends in the past two years despite arguing for more funding from government

Nick Hood, analyst at Opus, adds that “the scale of dividends extracted by some owners and the unreasonably high interest rates charged on loans by some financiers are completely inappropriate for what should always be a public and not a commercial service.”

Meanwhile, many homes try to provide the best care they can. Back in Bradford, Mr White says the virtual train ride from Bradford to Blackpool takes residents “away from the feel of the home” even if just for a few hours.

“They know it’s a simulation and we’ve replicated the experience but they still enjoy it,” he says.