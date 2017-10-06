Catalan police chief in court to face sedition investigation

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The head of Catalonia’s police force has appeared in court under investigation for sedition as the pro-secession regional government came under mounting pressure to abandon plans for a unilateral declaration of independence from Spain.

Josep Lluis Trapero was facing questions in Madrid on Friday along with pro-independence leaders about alleged disobedience to the Spanish state, with sedition carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years for officials.

It shows the tough line being taken by the Spanish courts to try to stop the Catalan independence movement in its tracks following a chaotic illegal independence referendum on Sunday that saw 2m people turn out to vote to break with Spain.

Corporate pressure was also building on the separatists on Friday, with José Luis Bonet, president of Freixenet, the cava maker, telling Spain’s RNE radio that he would ask his company’s board to move from Catalonia if the regional government make a unilateral declaration of independence.

Expectation has grown that a declaration could be made on Monday when the regional parliament is due to meet. Raul Romeva, the Catalan head of foreign affairs, said on Friday that parliament would meet in defiance of a ban by Spain’s constitutional courts.

CaixaBank, one of Spain’s largest banks, was holding a board meeting on Friday morning to discuss moving headquarters out of Catalonia, following Banco de Sabadell, the second-largest bank based in Catalonia, which decided on Thursday to move its legal headquarters out of the region to Alicante.

The Spanish government is expected to pass a decree on Friday morning making it easier for companies to move their legal headquarters.

Catalonia-based Dogi International Fabrics has also begun procedures to move its registered office to Madrid, according to an announcement on Thursday, while Spain’s ABC newspaper reported that carmaker Seat, which is owned by VW, was weighing up a similar move.