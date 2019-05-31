Global markets were on track to suffer their worst month of the year in May, as a steady drip of negative headlines over the relationship between the US and China amplified growth concerns and sent investors out of stocks and piling into the government bond market.

Investors are now weighing how the tensions over trade and technology between the world’s two largest economies will develop at the G20 summit in June, as political disruption coincides with worries over whether the economic cycle has peaked.

“Populism and its close cousin protectionism are rearing their heads, and have already taken a toll on global growth,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.

The MSCI All World equity index, a broad measure of developed and emerging market stocks, was set to fall more than 5 per cent in May, its first monthly decline of the year and worst performance since the sharp sell-off that hit global markets at the end of last year.

European stocks were on track for their worst month in more than three years, as the composite Stoxx Europe 600 fell nearly 6 per cent. Stocks in New York saw similar falls, with the S&P 500 set to fall for four consecutive weeks for the first time since 2014.

Nancy Curtin, chief investment officer of Close Brothers Asset Management, said observers “had been optimistic that the trade discussions would deliver a positive outcome, but this is now being reassessed.”

Investors duly piled into the relative safety of government bonds, a move exacerbated by rising conviction that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

This week the yield on the Barclays index tracking $53tn of investment grade bonds hit its lowest level since 2018, having fallen through the year as expectations for the direction of monetary policy reversed.

On Friday, the yield on the 10-year German Bund fell to its lowest level on record, while US Treasuries hit 20-month lows as tariff threats against Mexico added to the unease and pushed investors into the safety of sovereign debt.

The dollar strengthened to levels not seen since 2017, amid a weakening pound and euro, risk-off sentiment and broad US economic outperformance.

“The dollar will fall one day but only when the US economy shows unequivocal signs of joining the global economic slowdown. It’s going to happen, but not quite yet,” said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Société Générale.

Morgan Stanley’s US equities analysts warned that recent data suggests trade is not the only risk to growth, and the US economy is more fragile than investors think: “get ready for more potential growth disappointments even with a trade deal.”

Ms Swonk at Grant Thornton said US consumer expectations about the future have fallen below their assessment of current conditions, CEO confidence has dropped and manufacturing surveys are weak.

“This doesn’t mean a recession is preordained, but the threshold for a pre-emptive rate cut by the Fed is much lower than that for another rate hike,” she said.