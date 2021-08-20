Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Ford said one of its plants would halt assembly of its F-150 pick-up truck for a week

The chip shortage hobbling the auto industry has worsened as a wave of coronavirus cases spreads across south-east Asia with three of the world’s largest automakers announcing new disruptions on their assembly lines, Europe remains scarred by the memory of the Syrian refugee crisis and the bloc’s message about Afghan refugees is different, and FT Management Editor Andrew Hill shares highlights from this year’s longlist for the FT & McKinsey Business Book of the Year Award. 



Chip shortage deepens supply problems at global carmakers - with 

Tokyo Correspondent Kana Inagaki 

In Europe, Afghan refugees raise spectre of 2015 asylum crisis - with Berlin Bureau Chief Guy Chazan

FT and McKinsey Business Book of the year Longlist - with Management Editor Andrew Hill 

