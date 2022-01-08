Economics class: Farm subsidy reform in England aiming to return land to nature
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest UK schools news every morning.
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Subsidy, Subsidy diagrams, Effectiveness of subsidies
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Farm subsidy reform in England aiming to return land to nature
Define the term subsidy
Draw a diagram showing a subsidy
Mark on the diagram the incidence of the subsidy. What affects the size of the incidence areas?
Discuss whether the subsidy will be effective to “restore land to nature”.
John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls
Get alerts on UK schools when a new story is published