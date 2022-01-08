Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Subsidy, Subsidy diagrams, Effectiveness of subsidies

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Farm subsidy reform in England aiming to return land to nature

  • Define the term subsidy

  • Draw a diagram showing a subsidy

  • Mark on the diagram the incidence of the subsidy. What affects the size of the incidence areas?

  • Discuss whether the subsidy will be effective to “restore land to nature”.

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls

Get alerts on UK schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.