This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Subsidy, Subsidy diagrams, Effectiveness of subsidies

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Farm subsidy reform in England aiming to return land to nature

Define the term subsidy

Draw a diagram showing a subsidy

Mark on the diagram the incidence of the subsidy. What affects the size of the incidence areas?

Discuss whether the subsidy will be effective to “restore land to nature”.

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls