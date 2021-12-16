Episode 57
Headlines include coronavirus pandemic, UK interest rates, McDonald's Corp and US banks
This edition features these stories from ft.com
France to block entry to UK tourists as Omicron surges
Bank of England raises key interest rate to 0.25%
McDonald’s claws back $105m from disgraced former chief Steve Easterbrook
Goldman Sachs orders New York bankers to cancel parties
