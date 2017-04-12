Enter “TPG” and “Telstra” into a Google search and the third suggestion that pops up is “problems”. Outages of internet service at both Australian broadband operators seem to be a fairly common occurrence. This may be a factor behind TPG Telecom’s decision to go it alone on mobile service provision. An extra service based on the newest technology could provide it with an edge. But the company should not waste its money.

On Wednesday, TPG said that it will invest nearly $1.5bn in building out a mobile network to cover four-fifths of Australia’s population. Funding will come from debt, cash flow, and a $300m rights issue. TPG currently offers a mobile service in partnership with Vodafone Australia. With an existing customer base, the company says that bolting mobile on to its existing infrastructure, such as a dark (spare) fibre network and call centres, will demand less investment than building from scratch.

That sounds reasonable. There is also logic to its argument that, with no legacy technology such as 2G and 3G to maintain, it already has an advantage. It can benefit from installing efficient new technology. These factors should enable a lower cost service.

But probably not low enough: price competition from Australia’s other network owners will be fierce. Market leader Telstra has two-fifths of the market, followed by Optus with about half that. After Vodafone, TPG will be the fourth. It should look to European and US markets for an indication of what that means in practice.

There, operators have frequently argued for consolidation to reduce the number of market players, often from four to three. Regulators have refused, fearing detriment to the consumer. Meanwhile, profitability suffers from too many operators competing on price.

Hence the share price reaction of Telstra, which dropped 7 per cent (TPG shares were suspended). The main winner from TPG’s move into mobile will be the Australian consumer.

Email the Lex team at lex@ft.com