The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and pointed to possible interest rate cuts in the future, citing rising “uncertainties” about the economic outlook. Stocks rallied in the wake of federal Reserve adopting a dovish outlook — which has sent a jolt through fixed-income markets.



At the end of a two-day meeting, the Fed said it would “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion” and would “closely monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook”.

This marked a change compared with previous language, when the Fed said it would simply be “patient” in determining changes to interest rate policy. The Fed also downgraded its description of the health of the US economy, saying activity was rising at a “moderate rate” — a less rosy picture than the “solid rate” of expansion it saw in May — and noted that inflation continued to run below its 2 per cent target.

But even as the Fed set the stage for possible monetary stimulus, economic projections released by the US central bank along with its statement suggested that interest rate cuts could take time to happen — and may not occur before next year. (FT)

In the news

UN report on journalist Khashoggi’s death A UN expert has concluded that there is “credible evidence” that demands further investigation regarding the responsibility of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other senior officials in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Read the UN report here. (FT)

Washington pressure on UK over 5G A US cyber security expert wants the UK to “push back” against authoritarian regimes such as China that use technology to conduct damaging online attacks and economic espionage. The final decision on Huawei’s future participation in the UK’s 5G networks is now likely to be taken by Theresa May’s successor as prime minister, but a leak in April revealed Britain was ready to give Huawei restricted access to future telecoms infrastructure. (FT)

Boeing 737 Max training call Chesley Sullenberger, the pilot behind the “miracle on the Hudson” in 2009, wants full simulator training for pilots on the Boeing 737 Max before it is allowed to return to the air following two fatal crashes. His argument is that a simulator would help pilots develop “muscle memory” to react to challenging situations. British Airways parent International Airlines Group has ordered 200 737 Max aircraft. (FT)

Grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at Victorville Airport, California © Reuters

Boris Johnson signals plans The Conservative party frontrunner to be the UK’s next prime minister shied away from giving firm commitments on Britain’s EU departure date, tax policy and plans to build a third runway at Heathrow airport. Find out here which of the four candidates have the most support to become UK’s next prime minister. (FT)

Regulators eye Facebook Libra ambitions Facebook’s digital currency plans drew an immediate response from regulators on Tuesday, with the G7 saying it would set up a high-level forum to examine risks to financial services and ensure money-laundering controls. Read our series to find out more on Facebook’s new crypto coin ambitions — the latest article talks about the possibility of cross-selling user data. (FT)

Facebook says data gathered by its Calibra unit would not be used to target advertising, and would not be shared with Facebook or third parties 'without consent' © Reuters

Renault-Nissan alliance crumbles Several of Renault and Nissan’s joint business functions are being quietly unwound, as their alliance crumbles in the absence of Carlos Ghosn, who was charged on multiple counts of financial misconduct. (FT)

Sarkozy to stand trial Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy is to stand trial on accusations of influence peddling after a final appeal was rejected by courts on Wednesday. He is accused of using his influence to attempt to bribe a judge in exchange for information about a different investigation. (AFP, FT)

Apple maker considers shift out of China The iPhone maker has asked its major suppliers to evaluate the cost implications of shifting 15-30 per cent of their production capacity from China to south-east Asia as it prepares for a fundamental restructuring of its supply chain. (Nikkei Asian Review)

The day ahead

Slack goes public The work chat app hoping to integrate thousands of business software services will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday after opting to list its shares through an unconventional direct listing over a traditional initial public offering. (FT)

Who will replace Draghi? Theresa May, the outgoing UK prime minister, will join EU leaders in Brussels where the allocation of top jobs will be discussed — including who will replace Mario Draghi as head of the European Central Bank. Jens Weidmann is seen as a frontrunner to replace Mr Draghi . (FT)

What else we’re reading

How Hong Kong defied Xi Mass demonstrations in Hong Kong were an embarrassing rebuke to China’s Communist party. They continued even after the city’s leader apologised and shelved a controversial extradition bill — a response celebrated as a major political climbdown by President Xi Jinping. For mainland Chinese who sought refuge in Hong Kong, the bill could have spelt the end of cherished freedoms. (FT, NYT)

Democrats’ orthodox foreign policy As Donald Trump kicks off his 2020 re-election bid, Janan Ganesh finds Democrats to be too orthodox on foreign policy. Instead of making the case for a more circumscribed foreign policy, they seem to be attacking Mr Trump for insufficient toughness — which is a political mistake. (FT)

Weak returns force risky property loans Real estate loan packages are hitting the US market at the fastest rate in a decade, as investors turn to collateralised loan obligations, the riskier cousins of more mainstream commercial mortgage-backed securities. But the shift is raising analysts’ concerns of more severe losses if the property sector stumbles. Read more in the FT’s new series on slowing property markets. (FT)

Ending workplace sexual harassment The International Labour Conference votes on Thursday on a global convention to end sexual harassment at work. It’s long overdue, writes Zelda Perkins, a former Miramax employee who campaigns against the misuse of NDAs after breaking hers in the FT in 2017. (FT)

India poised for election aftershocks Narendra Modi’s electoral earthquake was a landmark achievement. But will a second term see the economic reformist in Mr Modi unleashed, or more of the same? The answer is likely the latter, and that may be a disaster, Martin Wolf writes. (FT)

The Elysée lunch that doomed Platini Nine days after former Uefa football chief Michel Platini had lunch with Nicolas Sarkozy and the Qatari crown prince at the French presidential palace, the Gulf state was named the 2022 World Cup host — triggering a global corruption investigation and the downfall of Mr Platini, who was questioned by French police on Tuesday. (FT)

UK’s role in Yemen Saudi Arabia’s air campaign in Yemen has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. And it has relied on British assistance: Yemen is being bombarded with BAE Systems’ bombs, dropped from British planes flown by RAF-trained pilots. (Guardian)

Video of the day

Alice steals the show Alice is thebrainchild of an Israel-based start-up called Eviation and has become the star of the Paris Air Show. The all-electric jet carries nine passengers up to 650 miles at a cruising speed of 240 knots. Omer Bar Yohay, chief executive of Eviation, welcomed the FT on board.