Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

A UK weatherman earned infamy in 1987 by decrying rumours of a hurricane that devastated the country shortly afterwards. There were echoes of this in Lex’s reassuring words in January. We wrote that fears concerning the economic impact of coronavirus were “overdone”.

This turkey of a prediction was repeated in a note later that month that said overcapacity was a better reason for investors to shun cruise lines than “the enigmatic coronavirus”. It is the centrepiece of our review of the year, served in the form of a traditional festive repast. The forecast stands — or rather sits, stewing in its juices — as a reminder of how regularly governments, pundits and markets have been blindsided by the pandemic this year.

Lex got plenty right too: we predicted plentiful financing for vulnerable businesses and the direction of gold from middle of the year (read the Lex note Tesla/bonds/gold: Christmas crackers). Moreover, we did a tyre-burning U-turn on coronavirus just before western markets tanked in mid-February, writing of the hotel industry: “The swift rebound that followed the Sars epidemic cannot be expected this time.”

By then, we were calculating the rate at which infections were compounding daily. This pointed to the millions of cases that would occur in ensuing months. The “R number” — for the number of secondary infections from each new infection — became the much-quoted official version.

We initially got coronavirus wrong due to common cognitive kinks of market prophets. Acknowledge these and you may do better next time.

First, it is always tempting to assume a new risk will have the same traits as an old one. As a result, though we expected coronavirus to have a bigger economic impact than Sars, we envisaged an equally speedy rebound.

Second, we overweighted data that did exist against numbers that, for the moment, did not. That is why the huge order book of cruise ship builders loomed larger than a minuscule number of fatalities that would shortly balloon.

The third, related bias is the most important one for investors and analysts to avoid: committed thinking. Humans tend to assume what is normal now will be normal in future. On that basis, two contemporary forecasts may be turkeys too: that the US will keep its trade war with China going and that tech groups will hang on to advances in market share.

This is one part of Lex’s hits and misses of the year, served up as a Christmas dinner. The other four courses and trimmings can be found below.

Executive pay: it’s all gravy

Pandemic winners: a shout for sprouts

Spacs/Nikola: fresh-baked fruitcake

Tesla/bonds/gold: Christmas crackers

