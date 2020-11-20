Just over a year ago, Boris Johnson wrote the foreword to the ministerial code, which sets out the standards of conduct expected of Britain’s ministers. He said there must be “no bullying and no harassment”. On Friday, an inquiry found that his home secretary, Priti Patel, had at times behaved in ways that amounted to bullying. Her behaviour had, according to the summary report, fallen short of the code’s standards. Yet Mr Johnson overruled the advice from that inquiry and concluded that the ministerial code had not in fact been breached. The decision prompted the abrupt resignation of the government’s adviser on standards and head of the inquiry, Alex Allan.

The prime minister’s refusal to accept Ms Patel had breached the code deepens questions over the culture of his administration. It also reinforces the widely held perception that for this government there are two sets of rules: one for its ministers, advisers and friends, and one for everyone else.

The inquiry found no evidence that Ms Patel was aware of the impact of her behaviour and that she may have breached the code “unintentionally”. Nevertheless, the conclusion of the investigation was clear: she breached the code. As such, Mr Johnson’s decision to disregard the findings smacks of the same hypocrisy that was evident in the spring, when he stuck by Dominic Cummings, after his now former chief adviser flouted the government’s lockdown rules.

A government’s job is to make rules for the good of its citizens; if it does not abide by those rules itself it weakens them. The decision sends the wrong message to bullying managers everywhere and stands in stark contrast with nationwide efforts to clamp down on abusive behaviour, both in the workplace and elsewhere. A senior executive in the private sector in a similar situation could have expected, at the very least, to be sent for extensive retraining, or, more likely, to have been asked to leave. Regulators, too, have become more alert to the need to act on all forms of bullying behaviour. One recent high-profile example was the fining in 2018 of Jes Staley, the chief executive of Barclays, for trying to uncover the identity of an anonymous whistleblower.

Not for the first time this government has landed itself in hot water with an inappropriate, some say bullying, approach to management. Earlier this month it reached a financial settlement with Sonia Khan, a former ministerial aide, who was marched out of Downing Street by police after being sacked by Mr Cummings.

Mr Johnson was unlikely ever to fire Ms Patel but he could have chosen to accept the findings of the report, reprimanded Ms Patel and publicly told her to change her ways. Instead, by doing none of those things, he has shown contempt for the rules.

By all accounts, Mr Johnson had hoped to use this week to signal a fresh start for his government after weeks of infighting, and the departures of Mr Cummings and Lee Cain, his communications chief. Mr Johnson’s attempt at a genuine reset now looks that much harder.

The prime minister should also bear in mind that while he may see this as a brief incident from which he can rapidly move on, the electorate has a long memory. The steady build-up of black marks — Mr Cummings’ defiance of the lockdown rules, the shambolic test and trace system, the repeated U-turns over pandemic policy, and now the excusing of Ms Patel — may yet come back to haunt him. In the meantime, he is doing a bad job of setting the tone from the top for the business world and the rest of the country.





