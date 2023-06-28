This is an audio transcript of the Working It podcast episode: ‘Menopause in the workplace: breaking taboos’

Davina McCall

My dream is in five years’ time that someone has a hot flash and they go, “I’m having a hot flash.” They get in the window and nobody bats an eye. Nobody goes, “Oh! Uh!” Like, makes a joke out of it. No banter, please, to menopausal women. It’s not fucking funny. It’s like, we’ve got to live with it. Just get over it and we’ll just get on with it, you know.

Isabel Berwick

Hello and welcome to Working It from the Financial Times. I’m Isabel Berwick.

In this episode, how managers can help women who are going through the menopause. British television presenter Davina McCall, who you heard at the top of the show, has become, in her words, an accidental activist, creating more openness about the menopause in workplaces and in healthcare. She’s determined that women should be able to flourish during this stage of their lives. And her activism has changed attitudes, and it’s led to more bosses putting policies in place to support female workers. Davina’s put all the information she’s gathered into a bestselling book called Menopausing.

So I sat down with her at the recent FT Women in Business Summit here in London, in front of an audience of largely female managers and leaders. We talked about work, about the menopause, and even about how to turn your goals into reality by taking a tip from our Gen Z children and manifesting them. So sit back and enjoy the show.

Davina, it’s just such a joy to be here with you. I’ve just read Menopause; in fact I listened to an audiobook, which I highly recommend. Davina reads it herself with Dr Naomi Potter, who co-wrote it with you. It’s fantastic and there’s lots of, I think, the stories of the women who wrote it to you really come alive when you listen to the audiobook, so thank you.

Davina McCall

Oh, good.

Isabel Berwick

And it’s a fantastic book, but it also made me furious.

Davina McCall

Yeah.

Isabel Berwick

So could we start by finding out a little bit about what got you into menopause activism? Because it’s so . . . It wasn’t an intentional . . .

Davina McCall

No.

Isabel Berwick

Was it?

Davina McCall

I’m not an activist at all. Activists absolutely terrify me. I mean, I am . . . I’m an accidental activist. I’m very mellow and I’m just trying to be quite nice, but just change things a little bit for menopausal women. But I think it hit me quite hard, the menopause. I didn’t know what it was. I’d never heard of the word perimenopause. That’s what was happening to me.

I remember I was on a Garnier job in Prague. I was shooting a commercial and I was waking up every morning for three nights on the trot, having sweat so hard all night. My hair was wet, and I thought, god, I’ve got some terrible virus. I must be really ill. And the other thing that was quite weird, and I’m not gonna talk about this, but it’s well documented that I was a drug addict. I had a heroin addiction, and I quit when I was 24. And it really reminded me of withdrawing. It was a horrible sensation waking up in wet sheets again. That was the number one thing I’m grateful for in my life. Every morning I open my eyes and I go dry sheets and I was like, what is going on? What’s happening to me? And then the other really weird thing was I felt like I looked in the mirror, I’m on this Garnier commercial. I’ve got to look, like, amazing and I looked like I’d aged 30 years overnight. My skin was so dry and I just looked so tired. And I looked and I thought, oh, who are you? And immediately it put me kind of out of sync with myself as I was, like, jarring with everything. I was very tired. I didn’t know what was going on. I was a bit scared and it went away. And then it kept coming back. And then I’d start forgetting things because I was so tired.

I was flatlining through life. I couldn’t remember the last time I’d felt real joy; the last time I’d felt really horny. I was like, just bleh. Just a bit bleh. And I said horny. Who thought you’d be hearing that at the Financial Times, huh? (Crowd laughs) I’m bringing that at the end of the day. Come on! And so, you know, I am not a flatline-y person. You can see who I am, you know. I’m full of enthusiasm and joy and laughter and horny. And I was scared. I was, like, am I depressed? Is there some . . . anyway, I didn’t want to talk to anybody because I was ashamed. And then the more it happened, the more invisible I felt, the less I felt able to speak to somebody or to connect.

So I went to the doctor, doctor told me I was too young, then I was really scared. Then I started talking to my cousin and she said, “Have you thought it might be perimenopause?” So I went to a private GP in the end, because I thought I’m not being heard. I’m being ignored everywhere. I’m very lucky I could afford to go and see a private doctor. And she said, go and see a gynaecologist. And he said, oh yeah, you’re perimenopausal. Here’s some HRT. I was like, I’m not taking that; I’m gonna get breast cancer. And he said, no, it’s different now. This is transdermal, it goes through the skin, the risks are extremely nominal; you’re more at risk of breast cancer from drinking moderately. And I thought, well, I don’t drink moderately. So then I’m weighing . . . (crowd laughs) I . . . no, I mean, I don’t drink at all. So I was like weighing up the risks. I thought, well, I exercise; I don’t drink. But, you know, it seemed like risk/benefit; if it was going to help me sleep again, even just sleeping, I thought it’s got to be worth it. A week later, miraculous change. Like, for me, it was immediate. It doesn’t suit everybody. It isn’t a panacea for all ills. It’s not gonna fix everything, but for some people it does work brilliantly and it has a really bad rap. I didn’t tell any friends of mine that I was on HRT because I was convinced that they would judge me. I told a couple of people; they were like, what are you taking that for? You’re mad! So I stopped telling people, but I just felt much better.

So then I thought, this is bad. I’ve got a platform. I am on the telly. I can reach people. I can reach other women. But I’m really ashamed to talk about the menopause. I’m ashamed to be a menopausal woman. I’m ashamed of what stage of life it’s telling people I’m at. I’m embarrassed to say all of these things because now I’m so proud. But at the time, I was like, it’s gonna age me, I’m not going to be on telly anymore, people aren’t gonna want to work with me because I’ll be old. And then I just thought I’ve got to do it because I just didn’t know this stuff. I can get the message out. So I started interviewing doctors and menopause specialists and just doing little interviews with them on my fitness platform, and that got really well-received. And then somebody said to me, do you want to do a documentary? And that changed everything.

Isabel Berwick

Was there a moment when you realised that you’d changed the national conversation about HRT? Because, you know, it’s . . .

Davina McCall

The first time I saw the Davina effect in print, I was like, what? I mean, it was a bit of an insult, really. Still, it’s like, oh, because of the Davina effect? Uhh, there’s an HRT shortage. I’m like, well, sorry, you’re not up to date. You know the demand’s been rising steadily. You should be on it. But I think when I saw that, I thought, god, that’s quite weird. But what I do definitely want to say is that I’ve got a very big gob but there were other women like Kirsty Wark, Mariella Frostrup, loads of women doing it before me. I don’t know. It was like timing. I think people were more prepared to talk about it in the public eye. We had social media . . . yeah.

Isabel Berwick

And so bringing it back to the women in this room, you know, what have you learnt from writing Menopausing? What would you want to say to them? Because I thought I knew a lot about the menopause, but I learnt a lot from your book.

Davina McCall

I think mostly that it’s going to be OK. I think the thing that I get from a lot of people is, oh my god, you know, I’m really worried because, you know, the symptoms can be difficult and they can be debilitating. But I think the most important thing is there are solutions and there are ways out and there are ways to feel better. But you need support! I didn’t do this on my own. I needed my family around me, I needed my friends around me, I needed medicine. You might not need medicine, but I needed hormones to help me through. I’m still on the hormones. I’m gonna have them pumped into my coffin, god willing, and, you know, there is a way through it and life is brilliant. I feel very lucky to be a woman because we go through all the pain and the difficulty of being working mothers and the difficulty of the gender gap and the difficulty of the menopause makes us stronger. Well, look at all of you lovely women in here all seated to support each other. It’s magic. (Audience claps) Yeah. So it’s gonna be OK? Yes.

Isabel Berwick

It’s all gonna be OK.

Well, thank you. I mean, it’s been amazing. But I really want to also talk about your career and some of the things that, you know, you’ve been on TV screens for 30 years, I think.

Davina McCall

Yeah.

Isabel Berwick

This year, 30 years?

Davina McCall

Yeah. 30. 31?

Isabel Berwick

31. So what has kept you interested and engaged and, you know, are you as into it as you used to be?

Davina McCall

Oh, my god, I am the luckiest person in the world. I’m . . . I know I am the luckiest person in the world because I get to wake up every morning and do something that I absolutely love. And I have been very, very lucky that even though I’ve presented some absolute turkeys, there have . . . (crowd laughs) there have been, you know, some really great shows along the way that have just kept me rolling, rolling on. And then later on in life, I’ve found kind of real purpose. You know, this feeling of being able to amplify needs that we have in terms of women’s health and being able to get the message out there and maybe make a difference has made me so unbelievably happy.

Talking about the menopause, far from making me lose my job, has made me busier than I’ve ever been. And not just kind of in documentaries, but I got the Masked Singer after I did that. (Crowd laughs) Like, those things are like, so mad. I’m doing a mid-life dating show called My Mum, Your Dad for 45- to 55-year-olds where their kids are the dating experts and they’re in a separate house and they decide who dates who in the house with their parents, watching their parents get off with each other. It’s amazing. (Crowd laughs)

Isabel Berwick

But that’s your show, isn’t it?

Davina McCall

Yes. So, I mean . . .

Isabel Berwick

Could you talk a bit about how that happened?

Davina McCall

Yeah, well, I manifested it, so I was like . . . I was watching Love Island with my daughters. And I said, man, these guys, it doesn’t feel real. Like I’m not feeling the intensity. I thought, wouldn’t it be better if there was a show with midlifers where they’ve lived real experience, they’ve got luggage, they’ve got, they’re maybe widows, maybe they’ve had a terrible experience in a relationship, but they’ve got kids and they are at a stage in their lives. Like I said, you’ve gone through life and you think, I’m ready. I’m actually quite sorted at last, and then it’s suddenly really hard to meet someone.

So I sent the woman. I didn’t know her, I just found her email address through work. And I sent the woman that makes Love Island and I said, you need to do Midlife Love Island. This has got to happen. And then I listed five friends and I did my five friends’ biographies. I said, check these people out. I was like these, if you watch these people falling in love you’re like, (gasps) oh my God. So and she love about, she said, we’re not doing Midlife Love Island, but we have got another idea which we’re looking at, so we’ll be in touch. And I was like, OK. Next month, any news about the midlife dating show? And then finally I did get a message saying, yeah, we’re gonna do it, we’d love you to host it. I was like, yes, tell my kids manifesting is where it’s at kids, you’re gonna do it, what you wanna do.

Isabel Berwick

So you told your kids about manifesting but my kids tell me about it.

Davina McCall

Ah do they, do they?

Isabel Berwick

I haven’t manifested. Do you think, yeah, well it works, God, maybe we should do a manifesting.

Davina McCall

Have you not manifested?

Isabel Berwick

No, I have. No, I’ve manifested more career success, actually, thanks to my children, because we did manifest together.

Davina McCall

Oh that’s so . . .

Isabel Berwick

So that’s probably not something we should in FT. (Laughter) But I know, why not. Why not? We’ve talked about lots of things, but this is a women in business session.

Davina McCall

Mm-hmm.

Isabel Berwick

What are the lessons you’ve learned from your career?

Davina McCall

Hmm, I mean I talked about this. I did do you know that Steven Bartlett Diary Of A CEO podcast. I went on his podcast and he’s a lovely man and he’s very, very good to talk to. And we talked about everything. But I did talk to him about the fact that if I was gonna give any advice to someone, it’s that it doesn’t matter how old you are or how successful you are or where you’re at in life — you’ve got to hustle, because if you stand still, life is just gonna keep passing by. You’ve just got to keep moving forward and even if it’s tiny weeny steps. I always think in business, I said to my kids, if I’ve got someone that’s approaching me who wants to be in telly and they are relentless, I’m like, oh my God, I love you. Like, you’re relentless, quite annoying, but I respect how much you want this. And I want to give an opportunity to someone who is desperate.

When I did this Steven Bartlett, like, thing and I said about the hustling and I did a job the next day and we were filming a commercial and a guy comes up to me, he’s about 24 and he says, can I have a chat? And I was like, yeah, that looked like a deep. I was like, yeah? And he said, I was listening to your Diary Of A CEO. And I said, oh, that’s great. And he said, you talked about hustling and I hadn’t worked since January, and I was really, like I needed work. This was February by this point. He said, I was just lying on my sofa, nonstop eating pot noodles, you know, getting more and more depressed. And he said, I got up and I email 10 people there and then that I’d work with last year and I got an email back 20 mins later saying, we’ve got a job tomorrow, why don’t you come in? And he said, I just want to say thank you. He said, the weirdest thing of all was I walked into the job and it was with you (people amazed) but I was like, oh, that is amazing! I said, that is the hustle’s manifesting right back, we were meant to meet.

The hustle might not work. And this is where you have to build up a kind of a bit of strength around being let down. But another thing, when you get to 55, you’ve been let down so many times, you’re like, oh, fuck it, I’ll go through all of those other times. When you’re in your thirties, you’re still quite used to being let down. But don’t worry, it gets easier. But keep trying, you know, Just keep trying because the more you get let down, the better you’ll be at it. Which is good. That’s a good thing.

Isabel Berwick

I’m gonna have to do this, cause I’m sure there are lots of questions. So I can’t see if I were . . . Ah!

Davina McCall

Yes, Yes. Well (overlapping speech) Hi.

Natalie (audience)

Hi. I’m Natalie. I’m not menopausal yet, and I do (inaudible). There’s a bit of there’s quite a lot of fear of . . .

Davina McCall

Yeah.

Natalie (audience)

. . . next stage. So it’s really interesting and helpful to hear your perspective. What do you think businesses should do for the, for women and men . . .

Isabel Berwick

Yeah.

Natalie (audience)

. . . as we expand on knowledge about menopause?

Davina McCall

Yeah. I mean, so I, there’s quite a few quite simple things. So first off, I think, if a business doesn’t have a lot of money and they don’t have private healthcare, which I’m pretty sure most of you guys probably do, but if you don’t have private healthcare, the old Menopause Cafe is an absolute brilliant institution. I mean, I always thought, like if you’re in business, you might want to do the menopause wine bar where you would do either once a week or once I mean, once a week it’s quite a lot. But once you could do once a month, a bit like a period that you’re probably not getting anymore. Do a kind of meetup where you’re gonna meet for a chat once a month. Now, what would be really nice if you could get some people who are perimenopausal, some of the menopausal and some like you who might be just a bit interested, a bit worried, and you could go and kind of ask questions from your peers about it. And men should be welcome, too. So that’s one thing. The cafés, the kind of get-togethers of non-professionals, non-medical people. But to go and talk together is shared experience is, it feels less scary for sure.

Secondly, if you do have private healthcare, then you must lobby for your business to set up something where a healthcare professional can come into the business once a month or be on phone available online on a Zoom call on a telephone to talk through options. Because when you, when it does hit you, and it won’t hit everyone, 25 per cent of women sail through, 50 per cent of women struggle a bit, I’m in that 50 per cent, and 25 per cent of women really have quite enormous life-changing symptoms and they do need help. So, what you want is answers like I needed. What are my options? I can’t sustain my job like this. I will have to leave work if something doesn’t change. I need sleep. My marriage is suffering. My kids are suffering. Everybody’s suffering. It’s just really difficult. And I got those answers. So you need to be able to call somebody to get those answers. The cost of losing a woman in a business to something like this is gonna be so much greater than getting a healthcare professional in one day a month. So that would be the second thing very importantly.

And to get speakers in to talk about it for men and women in the business and to make it less of a thing or less of an embarrassment. My dream is in five years’ time, there’s someone who has a hot flush, they go, I’m having a hot flash, they open the window, nobody bats an eye. Nobody goes, ohh uhh, like makes a joke out of it. No banter, please, for menopausal women. It’s not fucking funny. It’s like we’ve got to live with it. Just get over it and let’s just get on with it. Yeah, but you’ll be fine. You’ll be. You will be fine. Like you will find a way because you’re resilient, because we’re women. Like, you’ll be fine.

Isabel Berwick

Davina, we got a minute left. What is the message you’d like to leave the audience with today?

Davina McCall

Well, firstly, you’re all great. And men and women, and thank you for being here. I mean you are here because you are boss bitches, so that’s great. (Laughter) And also, I want to say that getting older is a joyful and brilliant thing. You know, when I was in my forties, I was really, really scared about it. And my mindset about getting older is I don’t want to die because I’m having so much fun. And that will give you a little bit of an insight into what life can be like in your mid-fifties. And I fully intend to be having this much fun until I die. So grasp every opportunity. Keep your health. Exercise — exercise your brain and your body. Take care of yourself and really importantly, take care of each other.

Isabel Berwick

Thanks to Davina McCall for changing many women's lives, including mine, and for reminding us that ageing is a positive thing. Since we spoke, Davina has been awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours list for her services to broadcasting.