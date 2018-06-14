Theresa May is planning to announce a big funding boost for the National Health Service next week, overriding Treasury concerns that much of the additional money will have to be found through higher public borrowing.

Treasury insiders said the prime minister had backed a major NHS financial settlement and told Philip Hammond, chancellor, to work out how to pay for it. “Number 10 told us to find the money,” said one.

The settlement, of up to £6bn, comes ahead of the 70th anniversary of the taxpayer-funded NHS next month, and involves a real terms annual rise for the health service of at least 3 per cent, according to a senior government official.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Health Foundation, two think-tanks, last month suggested that 3.3 per cent was the minimum needed to keep the NHS going at current levels, with between 4 per cent and 5 per cent required to secure improvements.

Treasury officials had pushed for an NHS settlement as low as 2 per cent in recent weeks.

But the strain on the NHS was laid bare once again in January when health leaders advised hospitals in England to cancel all non-routine operations temporarily so that they could provide emergency and urgent treatment to the growing and ageing population.

£150bn Amount allocated to health across the UK in 2016-17

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a speech on Thursday that negotiations with the prime minister and chancellor over the NHS financial settlement were “difficult [and] ongoing”.

However, he pointedly reserved his plaudits entirely for Mrs May, saying: “We should never doubt this prime minister’s commitment to our NHS, to the people who work in it and the patients who depend on it.”

Mr Hammond’s team fear that the extra NHS spending could have negative consequences for other key public services that need extra cash, notably housing, education and defence.

The Treasury is also concerned it will be politically difficult to cover the additional NHS investment through higher taxes, given the Conservatives lost their Commons majority at the most recent general election.

The Tories’ 2017 election manifesto committed the party to increasing the personal income tax allowance to £12,500, and the higher rate to £50,000, by the end of the decade. It also promised that there would be no rise in value added tax, and that corporation tax would be cut to 17 per cent by 2020.

The Treasury has been arguing that a weak economy this year, combined with official forecasts of mediocre performance into the medium term, and severe pressures on other public services, mean there are strict limits on the amount of extra funding available for the NHS.

With £150bn allocated to health across the UK in 2016-17, raising spending by 3-4 per cent would add another £5bn-£6bn each year.

This would be in addition to spending increases already pencilled in across government, and would therefore lead to a requirement to find more than £10bn each year in additional tax revenues if public borrowing is not to start rising again.

Treasury figures briefed on the NHS settlement said ministers would try to disguise the fact that some — or most — of the extra cash would have to come from additional public borrowing.

One said that the chancellor might try to cast the extra borrowing as a “Keynesian stimulus” to help bolster the economy as Britain prepares to leave the EU.

Treasury officials are also concerned that previous funding boosts for the NHS have not delivered the promised gains, and are putting pressure on health leaders to identify specific programmes that will secure a demonstrable return on the additional investment.