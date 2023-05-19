When Société Générale discovered in January 2008 that derivatives trader Jérôme Kerviel had secretly run up €4.9bn of losses, panicked managers assembled a task force to assess the wreckage and steer the French bank through the near-fatal crisis.

Among them was Slawomir Krupa, then a 33-year-old little known among SocGen’s top ranks, who was asked to help diagnose the risk control failures and shake up the bank’s internal culture.

Fifteen years and several other clear-up operations later, the Franco-Pole, who is set to succeed Frédéric Oudéa as SocGen’s chief executive next week, is one of the survivors of an era of restructurings and setbacks that have diminished the bank’s value since the biggest rogue trading scandal in history.

The Kerviel episode ultimately helped launch Krupa on his way, people who have worked with him said, bringing him to the attention of senior leaders as he stepped up in his role advising then investment bank head Jean Pierre Mustier.

“He was more than a chief of staff — he was a colleague with whom I discussed everything,” recalled Mustier. “He had open access to all of my emails, he gave advice, we brainstormed on everything. He helped manage the Kerviel situation very forcefully.”

Krupa, a graduate of French political science university Sciences Po who joined SocGen at 22, had until then spent the best part of a decade as an internal auditor at the bank’s inspection department, its breeding ground for high achievers.

Mustier left the bank the following year, his chances of running SocGen scuppered by the Kerviel scandal, although he later managed Italy’s UniCredit. Under Oudéa, Krupa went on to senior jobs running eastern Europe and in the investment bank, before a long stint as US boss.

Although almost a life-long SocGen employee — bar a two year hiatus in his 20s when he set up a fintech start-up in eastern Europe — Krupa’s appointment at next Tuesday’s shareholder meeting heralds one of the biggest cultural shake-ups in the French bank’s 159-year history.

He will step into the role at a crucial time, with questions hanging over the strength of European lenders after several US banks collapsed in recent months and Credit Suisse was rescued by its Swiss rival UBS.

Since its failed merger with Paribas — thwarted by BNP’s hostile bids on both banks in 1999 — SocGen has been a perennial target for speculation over its viability and whether it will be a takeover target for bigger European peers.

Its shares are down 16 per cent since the start of March, when Silicon Valley Bank in the US began to teeter. However, it was German lender Deutsche Bank that was hit hardest in the days following the collapse of Credit Suisse as its share price fell 14 per cent in a matter of hours and the cost of insuring its debt against default surged to a four-year high.

“Everybody wakes up because some guy in the US shorts some totally illiquid assets and it becomes a topic for one of my peers,” Krupa said in an interview. “To some extent, it’s completely irrational and dysfunctional.”

He added that although SocGen had been through a series of “nightmarish” situations during Oudéa’s reign — including a perilous eurozone crisis, heavy losses from its once-vaunted trading division and a €3bn loss on the sale of its Russian subsidiary — the bank had shown its resilience.

“Throughout this time of massive change — the last 15 years — it was almost like a revolution in how the bank operates, how [it is] capitalised — we were solid and strong based on the quality of our business,” he said.

Bankers and analysts have said that Krupa’s biggest challenge would be to entice investors back by giving SocGen a clearer identity, in a French market dominated by BNP Paribas as a leader in corporate and investment banking while Crédit Agricole is the biggest retail bank.

Once France’s second-biggest lender by market value behind BNP, SocGen has slipped to third place behind Crédit Agricole. Its price-to-book of 0.3 is among the lowest in European banking.

“The real question that the CEO of SocGen has to answer is how to thrive being the third-largest bank in France with a heavy capital market exposure,” said Pimco chief executive Manny Roman, a former SocGen board member who worked with Krupa when he ran the bank’s US operations for five years. “At the end of the day, a French bank is a very slow-melting ice cube, where you close branches and try to rationalise the way it’s being run.”

Krupa’s appointment was not a given when Oudéa, who is turning 60 in July, announced he would step down. Sébastien Proto, a former Rothschild banker and high civil servant brought into the bank four years earlier, was seen as the preferred successor, according to insiders familiar with the discussions.

In a bank that has long favoured leaders from French political and institutional connections, the decision to pick Krupa is marking something of a break with tradition.

“Although he was raised in France, he’s multicultural and has a way of thinking and of tackling big topics that is different, with unexpected or fresh angles,” said Séverin Cabannes, SocGen’s former deputy chief executive, who retired at the end of 2021.

Born to Polish academic parents in Bulgaria, Krupa initially grew up in communist Krakow, before moving to Lille in northern France aged six. He credits his Polish background and the time he spent in the US with nurturing his direct management style.

“The way I work, what I expect of people day to day, the way my expectations are set out and followed on — certainly there are going to be style differences and in the end, things are going to be run differently,” Krupa said.

Internally, the classical music and sailing fan is known for being hands on, jovial and abrupt. His reputation for “making things happen” could be what SocGen needed, some insiders said; others acknowledged it could ruffle feathers.

Several former colleagues recalled his appointment as a troubleshooter in the US in 2016, when the bank was in the middle of tense discussions with regulators over sanctions violations that ultimately led to fines. Krupa reset ties with the Federal Reserve, but not without a patchy start.

“He was giving it a lot of energy without a lot of results to start with, which was frustrating for him,” said one insider. “It was not an easy period for him or for us in Paris.”

Krupa, whose executive team is a collection of longstanding SocGen managers and new hires, will unveil his plans at an investor day in September.

“His personality doesn’t fit the stereotype of a French banker. He is very blunt and in some ways quite American,” said Seth Bernstein, chief executive of AllianceBernstein, the US investment firm that agreed to merge its equities business with that of SocGen last year.

“He isn’t going to change — the question is, are they,” Bernstein said. “He is going to challenge convention and it is going to be interesting to watch how it develops.”