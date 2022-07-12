Former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss have emerged as the favourites to replace prime minister Boris Johnson, and more details have been revealed in the murder of Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe. Plus, Nikkei Asia’s Marwaan Macan-Markar explains how Sri Lanka’s economic and political crises could foreshadow similar issues in other debt-ridden countries.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Sunak to stand firm on taxes until he has ‘gripped inflation’

Sri Lanka prime minister confirms besieged president Rajapaksa to resign

Killing of Shinzo Abe shines spotlight on politicians’ links with Moonies

