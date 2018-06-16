Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

Brazil’s Rubens Menin, chairman of property developer MRV Engenharia, has been named the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 and becomes the first South American winner of the prize. The independent judges said they had decided to give him the award for his work in bringing housing to some of the poorest communities in Brazil and beyond.

Mr Menin, 62, who founded MRV in 1979 when he was just 21 years old, was picked from among the 56 people from 46 countries vying for the prestigious title. His building company has delivered more than 320,000 houses and apartments in Brazil, allowing over 1m people to realise their dream of homeowning. In the 150 cities where it operates, one in 80 people live in a property built by MRV.

“Rubens has a passion for seeking a fairer and more egalitarian society,” said Jim Nixon, chairman and chief executive of Nixon Energy Investments and chair of the judging panel. “His innovative and entrepreneurial spirit makes MRV a purposeful company.”

Mr Menin said he is “deeply honoured” by the recognition. “Throughout my life, I have pursued the purpose of bringing the dignity of home ownership to people who until now could not afford it. There is no economic growth anywhere without the empowerment of people. Construction starts with sand, cement and gravel. Economic growth is the 1,000 item supply chain. A healthy construction sector benefits countless people around the world.”

Last year MRV recorded net operating income of $1.44bn and a net income of $197m. Its performance has surged in the decade or so since the group went public in 2007. That year net revenue was $105m and net income was $13m. MRV employs more than 24,000 people

The judges praised Mr Menin’s innovative approach, notably through a building system called the concrete wall method in which the company can erect a four-storey building with 16 housing units in just 10 working days.

He is also successfully passing down the business to the next generation. His son Rafael and nephew Eduardo Fischer are now co-chief executives of the business, and Mr Menin’s daughter Maria is chief legal officer.

Bryan Pearce, EY global leader of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award, said that Mr Menin’s “success and passion” made him an “exemplary” winner of the award. “As a family business, he has passed the torch on to the next generation. His son, nephew and daughter will help preserve his own family’s legacy by continuing to provide housing to millions of families in Brazil and beyond.”

Since 2008 MRV has been part of the Brazilian government’s social housing programme “Minha Casa, Minha Vida” (My House, My Life), an initiative that has delivered 3m houses to Brazilians.

Mark Weinberger, EY global chairman and chief executive, said: “Rubens displays entrepreneurial passion in helping to build a better working world. From its founding nearly 40 years ago, Rubens has built MRV into the largest public housing provider in Brazil. Through his works, Rubens is helping people to realise their dream of owning their own home.”