One thing to start: The Saudi government has handed ownership of four top domestic football teams to its deep-pocketed sovereign wealth fund, putting increased financial firepower behind the country’s ambitious plans in the sport.

Jim Ratcliffe and the battle for Manchester United

The billionaire Glazer family has developed a reputation as a group of media-shy Americans who own Manchester United. It is somewhat inconvenient, given they own one of the most famous sports brands on the planet.

But the family can no longer duck the spotlight as talks progress over a potential sale to British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who appears to have the edge over Qatari rival Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Ratcliffe is seeking to acquire majority control of ManU in a deal that could value the club at more than £5bn, including debt.

The Ineos founder could then buy the Glazers’ remaining shares in the coming years through derivatives contracts, giving himself time and the ability to direct his firepower more immediately to a club that needs investment in its squad and stadium.

The complexity of the situation means there’s no guarantee of a deal. Winning over six siblings takes time. Family dynamics aside, the way the Glazers control the club requires close attention.

ManU has been in the Glazer family since 2005, when they acquired control of the club through a £790mn leveraged buyout.

In the early years of their rule, ManU was privately held. Then in 2012 they listed shares publicly on the New York Stock Exchange, the year before the club won its last English league title.

The initial public offering raised capital for the family and the club but also created a dual-class share structure that conferred significant perks to the Glazers over other shareholders. That set-up was criticised from the start.

Ratcliffe is keen to buy just enough of the Glazers’ B shares — which aren’t publicly traded and carry 10 times the voting rights of A shares — to take control. Then, he could leave the A shares outstanding, saving himself hundreds of millions of dollars upfront.

People familiar with the matter told the Financial Times’ Samuel Agini and DD’s Arash Massoudi that one potential solution is for the Glazers to vote on a change that would prevent the B shares from converting into the class that carries inferior voting rights.

The losers in this scenario? The minority shareholders and merger arbitrage traders who bet on a full takeover of the club.

The industry keeping M&A boutiques in business: themselves

Boutique banks starved of deals to work on are turning to M&A among themselves.



This year has kicked off with the slowest start for dealmaking in a decade thanks in part to rising interest rates and volatile markets. Any rebound still looks a long way off.



That’s a problem for smaller advisory firms that earn their fees primarily from advising on transactions.



Larger banks such as Mizuho and Deutsche Bank have spotted an opening, purchasing the ailing US investment bank boutique Greenhill & Co and UK broker Numis, respectively.



Similar deals for boutiques are likely in the offing while the broader M&A slowdown persists.



“It’s a much more difficult year so if somebody provides you a good solution with good economics, people might be tempted to sell,” one financials banker at a boutique told DD’s Ivan Levingston.



Smaller boutiques strong in higher growth areas including private equity or tech could be attractive targets, bankers said.



The acquisitions mark a contrast with a broader trend in recent years, as boutique advisory firms led by the likes of Centerview Partners, Moelis and PJT Partners seized market share from the bulge bracket banks.



Greenhill was a leading boutique and one of the first to go public when it held an IPO in 2004. But intensifying competition has tanked the company’s shares by about 80 per cent from a recent 2018 high. The advisory firm also faces a large loan maturing next year.



That allowed Japan’s Mizuho to seal a $550mn takeover to expand its investment banking operation.



The UK’s Numis, despite being a prominent local broker, fell victim to the near-vanishing of IPOs from London this year. Deutsche swooped in with a £410mn offer.

The same rising interest rates that have turned some advisers into prey have only emboldened would-be buyers, as large banks see their lending businesses surge.



Other formidable players are focusing on poaching, rather than hunting for acquisitions, to take advantage of the current market.

Moelis has hired about a dozen tech bankers from failed Silicon Valley Bank, according to people familiar with the matter, reducing its need to strike a deal.

The Issa brothers’ financial juggling act

Last week DD took you through the billionaire Issa brothers’ latest act of clever financial engineering: Asda’s recent £2.3bn deal to buy parts of sister business EG Group, which only required its owners to fork out about £450mn of additional equity.

But wait, there’s more!

The Issas and their private equity partners at TDR are actually using the proceeds of an earlier asset sale to fund that £450mn contribution, DD’s Robert Smith and the FT’s Laura Onita have revealed.



The company confirmed to lenders that this equity was funded through the proceeds of an earlier real estate transaction, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Mohsin Issa also told reporters on a call this week that the equity was “sort of in the business today”.

If that didn’t quite clear things up, here’s how they did it: TDR and the Issa brothers funded £950mn of their £6.8bn acquisition of Asda in 2021 through a sale and leaseback of its warehouse network. Blackstone bought the property portfolio for a higher price tag of £1.7bn, creating a windfall from which the £450mn of equity was sourced.

It’s the latest in a number of complex transactions used to expand and shift debt around the Issas’ petrol stations group turned retail empire. (See: how they bought a £6.8bn company for just £200mn.)

And DD doubts it will be the last.

