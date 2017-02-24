The value of Mike Pence’s words will lie in Donald Trump engaging with Europe

In Brussels this week the US vice-president Mike Pence pledged America’s “steadfast and enduring” commitment to the EU. This is a welcome departure from the scepticism, even outright hostility, that President Donald Trump and some leading advisers have expressed towards the bloc. European allies, concerned about the direction and consistency of US foreign policy regarding the EU, as well as Nato and Russia, will only be comforted if these words are translated into sustained engagement.

The EU has not been a stranger to crises and threats since it was founded 60 years ago; it has repeatedly emerged stronger from them. But never before has the EU had to face friendly fire from its leading ally and supporter. In his letter to the 28 heads of government before the recent EU summit in Malta, European Council president Donald Tusk listed changed US policy towards Europe as a fundamental challenge, alongside an assertive China, an aggressive Russia and terrorism.

Mr Trump has stated that he is at best indifferent as to whether the EU succeeds or fails; that the union is merely a vehicle for German power; that it was established as a way to beat the US in trade. He also seems to believe that copycat Brexits would be a good thing. According to reports, Steve Bannon, the White House chief strategist, recently told Germany’s ambassador to the US that the EU is a flawed construct and that the US will favour conducting relations with individual member states on a bilateral basis. This represents a radical departure from settled US foreign policy.

For at least 60 years the US has pursued, on a bipartisan basis, a policy of supporting European integration. This has made eminent sense because the project has been overwhelmingly in the American national interest.

This has been the case in multiple fields, including trade, competition, the creation of the single market and, more recently, the creation of a digital single market, an energy union and a capital markets union, as well as efforts to enhance law enforcement and the protection of Europe’s external borders. US business has supported European integration because it has significantly benefited.

Mike Pence, US vice-president, left, and Donald Tusk, head of the European Council, met in Brussels in February © AFP

Reversing this bipartisan policy towards the EU would unleash significant negative economic and political consequences for the US. The administration should resist Mr Trump’s temptation to deal with Europe on a purely bilateral and transactional basis, while ignoring the EU institutions or acting as a cheerleader for Brexit and similar movements in the remaining 27 member states.

Washington should be encouraging greater EU cohesion, effectiveness and willingness to engage with the US to address a long list of regional and global challenges. The EU, not just its member states, has important hard and soft power assets (including sizeable development and humanitarian aid) that it can contribute. Mr Pence should have mentioned them in his speech at the Munich Security Conference. Focusing exclusively on hard power gives a distorted view of the EU’s significance.

It is essential that US business — not just Silicon Valley but also manufacturing companies in the American heartland — remind the administration of how much is at stake in terms of US exports, jobs and growth if Europe fragments and weakens. Although business interests are far too narrow a gauge with which to judge the importance to the US of the bloc’s success, it may be the best argument to convince Mr Trump to continue American support for the EU.

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly pointed out in recent weeks that the continued coherence and effectiveness of the EU is in Britain’s fundamental national interest. She is surely right that copycat Brexits would only weaken Europe as a partner with which to trade and co-operate on a broad array of economic and political issues. She is said to have explained to the president during her trip to Washington that a strong, united Europe is also in the US interest. There is no reason for the US to be more Eurosceptic than the British.

While naturally welcoming a strong and collaborative relationship with the administration, Europe should underscore that it must be based on respect for democracy, human rights, tolerance and international law. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have both done just that.

Europe should work hard to find a common agenda with the US. This could include the protection of external borders and the fight against terrorism; the upgrading of defence mechanisms against unfair trade competition; the crackdown on tax evasion by multinationals; the improvement of transatlantic cyber defences, and enhancing Europe’s defence autonomy alongside Nato.

Finally, Europe should seize the day in the face of extraordinary threats to promote common policies to deliver what its citizens want: security, stability and prosperity. The EU has the capabilities to do just that.