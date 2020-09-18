“Form follows function” was the rallying cry of modernist revolutionaries in architecture and design at the turn of the last century. Now Ursula von der Leyen has made the principle her own. This week, the European Commission president said the climate transition needs “its own distinctive aesthetic” and vowed to “set up a new European Bauhaus”.

It is tempting to dismiss this as a mere rhetorical gloss on the hard work of making the economy carbon-neutral, which will require real upfront costs for businesses and households and profound behavioural change. But that is precisely why a new Bauhaus might just be an inspired idea.

The Bauhaus school — and the broader movement it embodied — did not just include some the era’s greatest painters, architects, designers and furniture makers, people such as Klee and Kandinsky, Gropius and Mies van der Rohe. Its practitioners also worked in the crucible of a social and economic transformation as great as the transition we face today: the tumultuous arrival of industrial mass production and consumerism.

They were responding to opportunities offered by novel construction materials such as steel and poured concrete, technologies such as electrification, telephones and motor cars, and the new requirements of life in mass-industrial society. Today, it is the climate transition that demands new materials, construction processes and planning for changing lifestyles. Ms von der Leyen has spotted that smart design and aesthetic innovation have a role to play in making both the economic and the cultural transformations we face go more smoothly.

There is no detail about what she has in mind beyond “a co-creation space where architects, artists, students, engineers, designers work together” to “match style with sustainability”. Some might question whether politicians and bureaucrats can spark an artistic movement of Bauhaus’s calibre. Not on their own. But EU sponsorship of such a project can make a difference.

The Bauhaus school itself depended on state support for its emergence: it enjoyed regional and local government funding in Weimar and Dessau before having to pay its own way through commissions and being finally shut down by the Nazis. And the EU has a successful precedent in the European University Institute, the well-respected centre of humanities and social science research in Florence.

Still, politicians venture into “cultural projects” at their peril. They easily become the butt of Eurosceptic jokes or, perhaps worse, all-too-forgettable bureaucratic paper mills. But once she was going to risk it, Ms von der Leyen could hardly have done better than taking Bauhaus as her model.

The Bauhaus school wanted design to make consumer goods functional and pleasing, and architecture to raise the quality of life for the masses — artistic precursors to the social market economy and liberal democracy enshrined in the EU’s values.

Bauhaus inspires, too, by having been on the side of the heroes rather than the villains of 20th century European history. Many of its practitioners had to flee across the Atlantic, where they imprinted Europe’s influence on US architecture and design even in exile. Its clean and functional approach buried the backward-looking megalomania of fascist aesthetics or socialist realism.

Cast out of their comfort zone by geopolitical unmooring, EU leaders increasingly turn to “European sovereignty” as the response. Perhaps Ms von der Leyen’s “new Bauhaus” can give that abstract idea the tangible look and feel it so sorely needs.