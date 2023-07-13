We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest European prime property news every morning.

Kalo Livadi, Mykonos, €7.5mn

Where On the south coast of Mykonos, part of the Cyclades group of the Aegean Islands. Mykonos town is about 5km or a 15-minute drive from the property, and the island’s international airport is just over 20 minutes away.

What A 750 sq m villa built in 2010. There are seven bedrooms, all en suite, a kidney-shaped outdoor infinity pool, Jacuzzi and terraces well suited to entertaining.

Why The villa overlooks Kalo Livadi, one of the longest sandy beaches on Mykonos, which has a beach club, bar/restaurants and water sports facilities.

Who Engel & Völkers

Skala, Patmos, €1.3mn

Where In the port town of Skala on Patmos, one of the Dodecanese Islands in the southern Aegean. Ferries and catamarans connect Patmos with nearby islands and the Athens port of Piraeus.

What A traditional house built in 1830. Its 184 sq m of living space include four bedrooms, two bathrooms and terraces looking on to the harbour. The courtyard has a pretty stone archway and planting.

Why The sensitively renovated house retains whitewashed walls, dark wood ceiling beams and flooring, and pale blue woodwork.

Who Sotheby’s International Realty

Ktikados, Tinos, €1.6mn

Where In the village of Ktikados on the island of Tinos, which is about 20 minutes by ferry from Mykonos. Tinos town is a 10 to 15-minute drive.

What A 400 sq m property comprising a main house with three en suite bedrooms and two independent annexes with a bedroom each. The main house and upper annexe have verandas, while the lower annexe opens on to the garden.

Why The property, which is built from local stone with distinctive traditional arches, is arranged around three courtyards with pergolas, patios and a part-open, part-sheltered swimming pool.

Who Sotheby’s International Realty

Poseidonia, Syros, €3mn

Where In Poseidonia, a town on the south-west coast of Syros. The island’s airport — near its capital, Ermoupoli — is about 20 minutes away by car and operates flights to Athens.

What A main house and guest house with a total of five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Built in 1835, the property has been renovated with updated technology including solar heating for water and a security system.

Why The 3-acre landscaped grounds include fruit, nut and olive trees, secluded garden areas, paved terraces and an outdoor pool.

Who Savills

Kalafati, Mykonos, €12mn

Where In Kalafati, a town on the east coast of Mykonos with a long sandy beach and a bay popular for watersports. The international airport is a 20 to 25-minute drive.

What A 617 sq m waterfront villa with nine bedrooms, all of which are en suite, a guest suite, staff accommodation including a caretaker’s cottage, gym, pool and outdoor dining area.

Why The property is set in the cliffside and the garden, of more than an acre, has direct access to the Aegean Sea.

Who Christie’s International Real Estate

