Global dealmaking eases to the slowest pace in more than two years and more than 400,000 German car owners sign up to a landmark collective lawsuit against Volkswagen over emissions test cheating. Plus, the FT's George Parker reports from the UK Conservative party conference in Manchester and we hear from a protester in Hong Kong, five years after the territory's last major pro-democracy campaign.
