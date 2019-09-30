Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Global dealmaking eases to the slowest pace in more than two years and more than 400,000 German car owners sign up to a landmark collective lawsuit against Volkswagen over emissions test cheating. Plus, the FT’s George Parker reports from the UK Conservative party conference in Manchester and we hear from a protester in Hong Kong, five years after the territory’s last major pro-democracy campaign.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.