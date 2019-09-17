During Hong Kong’s great bout of unrest in 1967, when the then British colony was wracked by leftist riots that left 51 people dead, the territory’s business leaders appealed to the famous mercantile spirit of its people.

“In Hong Kong, we do not want politics of any kind, neither of the left nor the right,” Li Fook-shu, who was chairman of Hong Kong’s Bank of East Asia, told the territory’s de facto parliament. “What we need is to continue to build up our economy.”

Today, however, as Hong Kong enters its fourth month of mass protests, the myth that its people are apolitical and obsessed with making money has been exploded, with potentially profound results for risk perceptions in the territory.

What started as popular outrage against a bill that would allow the extradition of people from Hong Kong to mainland China has grown into a movement to demand greater democracy. The cycle of ever-increasing violence — and the government’s inability to respond to protesters’ demands — threatens to undermine the Asian financial hub’s reputation for stability in a region beset by political risk.

For one of the world’s biggest centres for capital-raising, the costs are already apparent. On Monday rating agency Moody’s changed the outlook of its Aa2 rating on Hong Kong from neutral to negative. Moody’s cited “the rising risk that the ongoing protests reveal an erosion in the strength of Hong Kong’s institutions . . . and undermine Hong Kong’s credit fundamentals by damaging its attractiveness as a trade and financial hub”.

The action by Moody’s followed a downgrade this month by fellow rating agency Fitch, which said the crisis was causing “long-lasting damage to international perceptions of the quality and effectiveness of Hong Kong’s governance system and rule of law”.

More than anything, the crisis has exposed the fragility of the “one country, two systems” formula by which Beijing is supposed to guarantee the territory’s legal autonomy and civic freedoms. These are considered key to Hong Kong’s success in building some of the largest open capital markets in the world.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, has by her own admission had her hands tied from adopting even the smallest measures to alleviate the crisis without consent from Beijing. This has only fuelled growing scepticism over the genuine autonomy of the territory’s administration.

The starkest example of this is the London Stock Exchange’s snubbing of a £32bn takeover bid from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. The proposal has compelling elements, promising to create a capital markets giant spanning Asia and Europe.

But the Hong Kong government approves the appointment of seven of the HKEX’s 13 board members, including its chief executive. Critics argue that since Hong Kong’s leader, Ms Lam, is appointed by a pro-Beijing committee, the Chinese Communist party would virtually have a seat on the board of London’s bourse if the takeover went ahead. The HKEX insists it is free from political meddling, but the LSE’s board is not buying it.

“There is no doubt that your unusual board structure and your relationship with the Hong Kong government will complicate matters,” the LSE said as it rejected the bid.

Even private sector Hong Kong businesses unconnected to the state are vulnerable to Beijing’s whims. When China’s aviation regulator accused the city’s main airline Cathay Pacific of violating safety standards after one of its staff was arrested in the protests, the company’s chief executive, chairman and other senior executives resigned.

As in 1967, the city’s tycoons have also begun running scared. To please Beijing, they have been publishing ads condemning the violence. Unappeased, Beijing has responded by starting a propaganda campaign accusing the tycoons, many of whom grew rich from property, of hoarding land while their fellow citizens are forced to live in apartments the size of toilet cubicles.

Beijing wants the city’s biggest businesses to start doing more to solve the territory’s appalling housing situation to help mitigate what is seen as one of the underlying causes of the unrest.

But even initiatives ostensibly aimed at helping ordinary Hong Kong people will only make things worse if they are coming from Beijing.

As Moody’s said, Hong Kong enjoys a rating two notches higher than China’s A1 classification because of the “very high strength” of the city’s governing and judicial institutions and its separation from the mainland.

“The closer the institutional and economic linkages between Hong Kong and China become, the more closely the two ratings will converge,” said Moody’s.

In the end, if Beijing really wants to do Hong Kong a favour, it should leave the territory alone to solve its own problems.

