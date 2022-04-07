The US has imposed its most severe level of sanctions on Russia’s Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, and Brazil might have finally settled on a chief executive for Petrobras. Plus, the FT’s China correspondent, Eleanor Olcott, spoke to staff at a Chinese autonomous vehicle company who say AutoX conducted risky test drives in a push for better data and investment.

US imposes ‘severe’ sanctions on Russian banks after Bucha atrocities

Petrobras faces fresh turmoil as Brazilian government’s pick for chief withdraws

Why Chinese driverless car company AutoX disengaged its safety features

Apple App Store: FT Edit

