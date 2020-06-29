Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

American shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and dozens of brands are cancelling advertising on Facebook over the social media company’s handling of hate speech. Plus, Singapore is luring hedge funds and investors away from other low tax jurisdictions with a new corporate structure. The FT’s Stefania Palma explains how the country is trying to make itself Asia’s leading financial centre.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.