All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which company did Edward VII call “the jeweller of kings and the king of jewellers”?

In which Jane Austen novel does the heroine marry Edmund Bertram?

The annual tournament commonly known as the Palermo Open is held in Argentina in which sport?

In 2006, when the Design Museum and the BBC Culture Show nominated the 25 best ever British designs, what was the only bicycle on the list?

What first name is shared by the US presidents inaugurated in 1853 and 1933?

Stornoway is the capital of which Scottish island?

Which fictional character graduated from Metropolis University with a degree in journalism before getting a job with the Daily Planet?

Who composed the 1899 piano piece “Maple Leaf Rag”?

Which director’s films included adaptations of novels by Arthur C Clarke, Stephen King and Anthony Burgess?