This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read all our economics picks here.

Specification:

  • Demand and Supply, Labour Markets, Market Failure, Government Intervention,

    Government Failure

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Can UK childcare be fixed?

  • Using the video and your own knowledge, analyse why the price for childcare is so high in the UK and especially in London

  • How does the high cost of childcare lead to labour immobility and how does that affect the UK economy?

  • Using the data in the video, discuss the private benefits and social benefits of cheaper childcare

  • Explain using a diagram how subsidies should reduce the cost of childcare

  • Apart from subsidies, what other types of government intervention could be used to provide cheaper childcare; and discuss the type of government failure that might arise from these

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast

