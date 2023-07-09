We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.

Specification:

Demand and Supply, Labour Markets, Market Failure, Government Intervention, Government Failure

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Can UK childcare be fixed?

Using the video and your own knowledge, analyse why the price for childcare is so high in the UK and especially in London

How does the high cost of childcare lead to labour immobility and how does that affect the UK economy?

Using the data in the video, discuss the private benefits and social benefits of cheaper childcare

Explain using a diagram how subsidies should reduce the cost of childcare

Apart from subsidies, what other types of government intervention could be used to provide cheaper childcare; and discuss the type of government failure that might arise from these

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast