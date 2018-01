Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Two of the big US banks predict a new corporate tax cut will mean higher investment, better pay and cheaper prices for their services. The FT's Ben McLannahan and Alistair Gray discuss what fourth-quarter results from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo suggest for the rest of the sector.

