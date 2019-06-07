An online payment provider which last month settled US charges that it assisted fraudsters was a longstanding client of Wirecard, underlining concern about anti-money laundering procedures at the controversial German payments group.

The Federal Trade Commission said Allied Wallet helped perpetrators to defraud more than $110m from consumers in scams, pyramid schemes and unlawful debt collection operations. The company and its officers settled without admitting or denying the allegations.

According to the FTC’s complaint, Allied Wallet knowingly processed payments for dubious merchants, and even helped create fake shell companies and dummy websites to hide fraud from banks and the credit card networks.

A phantom debt collector which threatened people over debts they did not owe, for instance, pretended to be a variety of merchants selling “blankets, housewares, paint supplies and hiking equipment”, the FTC alleged.

Allied Wallet procured UK shell companies to disguise the location of non-EU merchants, the FTC said, which “enabled US merchants to evade the generally stricter regulatory framework of the US financial system”.

Allied Wallet facilitated payments for merchants and used Wirecard as one of its “acquirers”, the term for a financial institution that belongs to the big card networks, in a business relationship lasting from 2013 to 2018.

Wirecard said it was only one of Allied Wallet’s many processing partners, and that appropriate measures “were taken when noticing any irregularities or suspicious transaction patterns, including termination of merchant accounts and reporting to law enforcement authorities”.

A technology upstart which grew into one of Germany’s largest financial institutions, Wirecard faces scrutiny over whether its internal controls have kept pace with its rapid expansion. Handelsblatt reported last week that Wirecard was alleged to have processed payments for binary options schemes now under investigation by prosecutors in Germany and Austria.

The German newspaper named Option888, a binary options scheme under investigation, as a Wirecard customer. The Financial Times has reported that Banc de Binary, which closed in 2017 following action from US regulators, was also a Wirecard client.

Wirecard said it “actively terminated the customer relationship with Option888 in 2016 after noticing suspicious transaction patterns”, and said it did not process payments for binary options providers today. It said total revenue from Option888 was less than €40,000 over a yearly period, adding: “Public prosecutors have already confirmed that they are not investigating Wirecard and they have not indicated any intention to do so.” Option888 did not respond to requests for comment.

The FTC alleged that the US and UK operations of Allied Wallet had processed fraudulent payments since at least 2012.

The FTC complaint said “dummy websites Allied submitted to its foreign acquirers on behalf of its merchant clients were non-functional, with no active payment page, contained static images, and appeared to be created from a template website”.

Wirecard said all Allied Wallet merchants “were subject to stringent initial compliance checks as well as continuous real-time monitoring of all their transactions”, and emphasised it had not knowingly been involved in or facilitated any fraudulent activity.

In addition to its direct relationship with Allied Wallet, documents seen by the FT show that Wirecard also recorded commission payments for transactions processed for Allied by Al Alam Solutions in Dubai. Wirecard has previously said it used such partners when it lacked the appropriate licences to process payments.

In the first three months of 2017, Wirecard’s Irish subsidiary attributed €1.3m of sales to Allied Wallet, on $31m (€30m) of transactions processed by Al Alam on behalf of Wirecard, according to a document of which the FT has previously published an extract — a summary of business with third-party acquirers prepared by Kai Oliver Zitzmann, Wirecard’s head of corporate accounting and international reporting. The document was provided to the FT by whistleblowers.

However, a spokesman for Allied Wallet told the FT: “To our knowledge, we have never worked with ‘Al-Alam Solutions’ and do not know who/what that is.”

Wirecard said “the document you are referring to is not authentic”, and that the FT’s previous reporting was “based on false and inaccurate information”.

It also said: “Wirecard always directly holds client relationships. Whether elements of the transaction value chain are provided by third-party processors in the background does not impact Wirecard’s customers.”

An Al Alam representative said it “can neither confirm nor deny any customer relations to our corporation”.

Under the terms of the settlement with the FTC, Allied Wallet is prohibited from processing payments for certain types of merchant and subject to stringent screening and monitoring requirements on payment processing. A $110m monetary judgment was also imposed, which will be suspended due to inability to pay once the company’s owner surrenders his California home.

In a statement on the settlement, Allied Wallet said it would “move forward with new companywide improvements . . . to continue protecting consumers online”.