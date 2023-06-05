Conservative peer Andrew Tyrie has called on the government to revamp decision-making and enforcement processes at the Financial Conduct Authority, to dampen concerns that the UK watchdog has excessive power as judge and executioner.

Lord Tyrie, who chaired the parliamentary commission on banking standards after the financial crisis of 2008, will this week table an amendment to the financial services and markets bill calling for the “statutory independence” of the Regulatory Decisions Committee — a body that separates the FCA’s investigative and decision-making powers for contested cases.

The RDC is a subcommittee of the FCA’s main board, and it has had an independent legal team since 2005. But the FCA makes appointments to the committee, and provides its resources. Tyrie said this structure has “major weaknesses” and fuels perceptions that the RDC is not independent.

Reforms in 2021 also mean issues including restricting firms’ activities and launching criminal proceedings are no longer referred to the RDC, in an attempt to speed up decisions.

Tyrie said this shift stemmed from a “lack of resources” and represented “the removal of a much valued second pair of eyes on the otherwise enormous administrative authority of the FCA”.

He wants the chancellor to directly appoint the RDC’s chair and give the committee “independently established resources”. He is also pushing for a paper trail of all interactions between FCA staff and the RDC.

“Embedding a series of requirements in respect of independence — composition, procedures, oversight, and appointment among them — would reinforce the independence of the RDC,” Tyrie said. “It would also improve the confidence of the market in the enforcement process.”

Tyrie, who advocated greater independence of the RDC in his recommendations from the banking commission in 2013, argues the political climate is more receptive now. “The government are interested in what they consider to be pro-business amendments [to the financial services and markets bill],” he told the Financial Times. “This amendment is certainly pro-business.”

The FCA said the RDC “plays an important role in scrutinising the decisions we make”. A person familiar with the FCA’s position said the regulator “disagrees” with Tyrie’s assessment and believes it has the “balance right” between the separation of powers and efficient decision making.

Simon Gleeson, a lawyer with Clifford Chance who worked on the proposal with Tyrie, says “smaller firms care a lot” about the independence of the RDC. “The perception that the FCA is judge and jury leaves a bitter aftertaste,” he said. Smaller firms are less likely to appeal against FCA decisions because of the cost involved.

Baroness Susan Kramer, the Liberal Democrats’ Treasury spokesperson in the House of Lords, where the FSMB is being read next week, said the “current lack of challenge or oversight of our increasingly powerful financial regulators is neither good for the regulators nor for the industry and its clients”.

“Andrew Tyrie’s amendment to give proper independence and a better remit to the RDC to deal with contested enforcement decisions tackles an important aspect of the problem and is key to ensuring fairness,” she added.

The FCA already operates an independent appeals mechanism, known as the Upper Tribunal. Tyrie said this had much higher costs for firms than for the RDC, in terms of legal fees and the “huge reputational risk” of airing disagreements with the FCA in public.

Miles Celic, chief executive of finance lobby group TheCityUK, said that industry is “supportive in principle of taking steps to improve the resources and objectivity of the RDC”.

The government declined to comment.